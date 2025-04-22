Bethenny Frankel Makes Permanent Move South to Florida

Bethenny Frankel

A longtime Hamptons fixture is saying goodbye – for now. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel announced on April 17 that she’s made the decision to move down South to Florida, permanently.

“Ok guys, I have some news to share with you. I’ve been waiting til I got down here to tell you, but I am moving to Florida for personal and professional reasons,” an upbeat Frankel said in a video posted to Instagram.

“Something has arisen that made this the best and healthiest decision for myself and my daughter [Bryn]. We will maintain residences in the Hamptons and New York City because we love New York, but this will be our primary and permanent residence, and I’ll let you know more soon, but this will be my backyard!” the 54-year-old SkinnyGirl founder added, panning to a view of the ocean.

The move comes after the former reality TV star seemingly spent the winter down South. She made headlines in March for having a girls’ night out with TikTok influencer Alix Earle at The Joyce in Miami Beach. It was less than a year ago that Frankel gave her fans an intimate look at her Hamptons home in Southampton’s Shinnecock Bay which she said at the time featured an 85% gut renovation.

Last September, the entrepreneur got emotional when she sold her first Hamptons home in Bridgehampton. “It is hard to let go because it has such sentimental meaning, but I now have fulfilled my dream of living on the beach, something I manifested while doing a beach walk in Bridgehampton.”