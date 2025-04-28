Cocktail Recipe: Make Birdies Ale House Tigers Painkiller

The warmer weather is calling for a cold cocktail to cap off a long week. Birdie’s Ale House invites you to turn any sunny day into island time with their Tigers Painkiller. Cheers!

Birdies Ale House Tigers Painkiller

Ingredients

Goslings: 2oz

Pineapple juice: 3oz

Orange juice: 1oz

Cream of coconut: 1oz

Put all ingredients into a shaker and shake for about 30-45 seconds so it gets a creamier consistency like a pina colada!

Serve into a glass with fresh ice, garnished with an orange slice.

Visit Birdies Ale House at 801 County Road 39 Unit 1, Southampton. birdiesalehouse.com