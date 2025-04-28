Cocktail Recipe: Make Birdies Ale House Tigers Painkiller
1 minute 04/28/2025
The warmer weather is calling for a cold cocktail to cap off a long week. Birdie’s Ale House invites you to turn any sunny day into island time with their Tigers Painkiller. Cheers!
Birdies Ale House Tigers Painkiller
Ingredients
Goslings: 2oz
Pineapple juice: 3oz
Orange juice: 1oz
Cream of coconut: 1oz
Put all ingredients into a shaker and shake for about 30-45 seconds so it gets a creamier consistency like a pina colada!
Serve into a glass with fresh ice, garnished with an orange slice.
Visit Birdies Ale House at 801 County Road 39 Unit 1, Southampton. birdiesalehouse.com