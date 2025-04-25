Claudio's in Greenport Reopens, with Changes On the Horizon

The Claudio’s dock entrance in Greenport

High season is about to kick off on the North Fork, and with that comes a few changes to an legacy establishment designed to serve locals and tourists alike.

Claudio’s, the iconic restaurant establishment which dominates most of Greenport Village’s waterfront, is undergoing a makeover – though the beloved Claudio’s waterfront restaurant, which just celebrated its seasonal reopening on April 19, is remaining the same. Partnering with Gansevoort Street Hospitality, these changes are designed to bring the Greenport waterfront to the modern age, while continuing to honor its North Fork heritage.

“I think it’s important to really know we’re not trying to bring the Hamptons,” Jesse Baer, managing partner of Gansevoort, said. “We really want to pay homage to the North Fork community, and we’re really looking to massage that community and give them a more upscale offering.”

While Claudio’s waterfront restaurant will remain untouched, perhaps the biggest change is Crabby Jerry’s, which is located right next to Claudio’s and, to date, has many of the same offerings in terms of both food and vibe. Crabby Jerry’s will be renamed Common Country East.

“Imagine a SoHo House on the water,” Baer said. “We’ve spent a lot of money on the pier to do all the brand new furniture. There’s a lot of restoration hardware on there. We put in new lighting. It’s all cosmetic, but people can expect a much more elevated experience. Imagine Duryea’s turned up just a little bit more.”

Common Country East will be a revamped country-style restaurant and bar. Overlooking the harbor, the spot offers refined bar food, including fresh seafood and seasonal favorites, along with signature cocktails, frozen drinks, and a handpicked lineup of beers and whiskeys.

“We felt like the two piers needed to be different,” Chris Reda, chief hospitality officer at Gansevoort, said. “We didn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, you can’t get into one, you go to the other.’ We wanted there to be two great options on the water. We’re going to have country on one side and on the other side, you have what Claudio’s has always been. We felt like we’re not taking the classic pier away from them. They still have that. The alternative was always, if Claudio’s was packed, we go to Crabby Jerry’s. Now it’s like, ‘Oh, I get to go to Crabby Jerry’s, it’s different, it’s got country music, it’s really fun, and it’s alive.’”

Claudio’s Tavern & Grill and Claudio’s Pizza are also getting revamped. Claudio’s Tavern & Grill will become Charlie Boy at Claudio’s, an Italian-American restaurant. Claudio’s Pizza will become Little Charlie Slice Shop.

“It’s kind of our take on blending the idea of old school New York with new school Italian,” Baer said. “It’s an all day Italian restaurant that is not only a breath of fresh air, but it also kind of, you know, is at an approachable price point. Our whole model at Gansevoort Hospitality is attainable luxury – taking high-end techniques and making them affordable. We will carry that vision into Charlie Boy. The appetizers range from anywhere from $10 to $22, our pastas range from $18 to $25, our pizzas from $19 to $25 and then our mains anywhere from $20 to $40.”

These new features at Claudio’s are set to open on Memorial Day weekend, the widely accepted beginning of summer season on the East End.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back to our waterfront complex for another unforgettable season,” said Celeste Fierro, managing partner at Claudio’s Greenport. “Claudio’s Waterfront will open with spring hours on Easter weekend, followed by the grand openings of Common Country East and Charlie Boy at Claudio’s toward the end of May. This transformation marks an exciting new chapter in Claudio’s rich history, as the complex evolves to offer even more enjoyable and elevated dining experiences that honor the North Fork’s heritage and set a stage for the best sunsets in the East End.”

In addition to the Greenport updates, Claudio’s is expanding internationally. Claudio’s will open its first international location, Claudio’s Bahamas, at The Coral at Atlantis Paradise Island in April 2025. The waterfront restaurant will offer a seafood-focused, family-friendly menu, Caribbean-inspired cocktails, and a nautical design featuring an aquarium and sailboat-themed décor.

Claudio’s is located at 111 Main Street in Greenport and can be reached at 631-477-0627. For more information, visit claudios.com.