Club Macanudo Manager Gavin Murphy Enjoys NYC & West Hampton Dunes

Gavin Murphy, who splits his time between New York City and West Hampton Dunes, has the best of both worlds. He is general manager of Club Macanudo, which can best be described as a lush place to enjoy dinner. He also has a home in West Hampton Dunes where he enjoys daily trips to the beach.

“Club Macanudo is the only remaining restaurant in New York City where you can still smoke,” says Murphy, who has been manager for 10 years of the unique restaurant that offers a club membership. “It is not just about having a cigar. It is about the entire experience. You come in and see the rich mahogany wood, subdued lighting and, yes, a steak is the most common thing ordered.”

Murphy says Club Macanudo is a beacon for celebrities and athletes. It also is a popular destination for filming and you’ll catch a glimpse of its horseshoe-shaped bar and mahogany accoutrements on such shows as “Blue Bloods” and “The Night Agent.”

“When I started at the Club, I didn’t know anything about cigars,” Murphy remembers. “Yes, we cater to people who love to smoke cigars. We also have a fair number of guests who are occasional smokers and some who just want to soak up the experience.”

As expected, the club boasts a lot of movers and shakers as members. But the clientele also includes men and women in their 20s, as well as women of all ages sharing a night out. Murphy says all the servers are knowledgeable about cigars and what to pair with them. Their goal is to give guests – regulars and newbies alike – an evening like no other.

“When you come in and you’re new, they’ll help direct you,” says Murphy, who adds that the most common order is a steak, a Manhattan and a cigar. “We have people who will come at three in the afternoon for a cigar and will still be here when we close. We have some people who come almost every day.”

“We’re a refuge from the hustle and bustle of living in the city,” says Murphy, who added that they have the largest collection of Scotch in New York City. “Think about it. A cigarette break is not relaxing. You’re running outside to grab a quick smoke and then running back inside to get back to work. You don’t see people standing up to smoke a cigar. You don’t see them rushing. Smoking a cigar is a time to relax.”

Murphy says all the servers can offer educated suggestions about cigars and what pairs well with them. If you’re not sure how to clip the tip or light a cigar, they can help with that as well.

“There are plenty of people who are still smoking,” says Murphy, 62, of having an active clientele, many of whom are members. “You don’t have to be a member to have a meal. We have a lot of people in their 20s who come to dine at Club Macanudo. We also have women who come in to enjoy a cigar and a drink. It is as much about the ambience as the cigar.”

Murphy jokes that the bartenders have the easiest job in the world.

“Our most popular drinks are Manhattans and Old-Fashioneds,” Murphy says. “Our signature dish and the number one seller is the ribeye. Our average stay is about three hours, although we have many who stay all evening.”

As relaxing as Club Macanudo is, it still is a job. So, where does Murphy go when he’s seeking solace? To his oasis in West Hampton Dunes.

“It is part of the Hamptons, but has its own vibe, its own feel,” Murphy says of his beach house in the area that marks the beginning of the Hamptons. “Westhampton is different from other parts of the Hamptons. You’re close enough that you can still go out clubbing if you want, but you also can walk down to the beach multiple times a day. Or, enjoy downtown Westhampton Beach. You can shop, or enjoy a meal without having to wait in a long line to get in. It is still the Hamptons, but without some of the things you get when you go further east. Also, Westhampton Beach is making changes to downtown that will benefit residents and visitors. Downtown will be more accessible, have more restaurants, but still maintain the feel that makes people want to come here.”

Murphy and wife, Amy, come to West Hampton Dunes from May through October.

“It is my sanctuary,” says Murphy, who grew up in the Hamptons and can easily imagine his perfect day. “I love getting up in the morning and going surfcasting. I love the briney smell of the air, the clean water, and the clean beaches. I love getting up before sunrise to go surfcasting and then coming back to have breakfast. Afterward, my wife and I may go kayaking in Moriches Bay, then go out to dinner in Westhampton Beach.”

Murphy said one of the nicest things about Westhampton is that it can be pretty much whatever you want it to be.

“I used to go to the clubs, but now I pride myself on being a homebody,” Murphy says. “But, that’s the thing about Westhampton, you can have as little or as much of the Hamptons experience as you want. You can go out to Montauk for the day, then come home to Westhampton Beach. You’re not fighting for a table when you go out to dinner.”

Whether Murphy is relaxing on the beach in West Hampton Dunes or helping Club Macanudo guests find the perfect cigar to go with their Old-Fashioned, Murphy appreciates that he has the best of both worlds, a job that he loves and a place to get away.

“My mother crocheted a pillow that says ‘You never know how much family you have until you get a house on the beach.’ I think she was right,” Murphy says with a laugh.

Club Macanudo is at 26 E. 63rd Street in Manhattan. Learn more about it at clubmacanudo.com or call 212-752-8200. Memberships are $2,500.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.