NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Running Hamptons Cocaine Delivery Service

A cocaine dealer admitting delivering drugs to the Hamptons (DEA)

A Brooklyn man has admitted to dealing large quantities of cocaine that he intended to have delivered to buyers in the Hamptons during the busy summer months.



Michael Khodorkovskiy pleaded guilty on April 21 at Suffolk County court to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.



“Our East End is not a dumping ground for dangerous narcotics from New York City,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “This guilty plea demonstrates our commitment to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics anywhere into Suffolk County.”

Prosecutors said the 44-year-old man sold high quantities of cocaine to an undercover police officer near his residence in Brooklyn while believing the drugs were going to be sold in Suffolk County between July 2023 and August 2024. He also traveled to East Hampton and sold cocaine to another undercover police officer believing it was going to be redistributed in East Hampton and Montauk with the help of his codefendant, 39-year-old Alexander Dyatchin of East Hampton, whose case is pending, according to investigators.



When Khodorkovskiy was arrested, authorities said that he had a half a kilo of cocaine, $38,550 in cash, 39 gold coins worth $100,000, $395,055 in his bank accounts, and a Mercedes Benz with a hidden compartment filled with cocaine and MDMA.



Khodorkovskiy faces up to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on May 29 by Judge John B. Collins, who ordered the defendant to forfeit $572,353.

His attorney, Matthew Myers, said Khodorkovskiy was remorseful and turned to crime after falling on hard times.

“He ran into difficult financial times following business disruption after Hurricane Sandy as well as the infringement on his business by Uber drivers,” Myers said. “His financial desperation caused him to seek illegal ways to make money … It is an unfortunate set of circumstances that pulled him into this matter. I’m confident he will land on his feet after serving his sentence.”