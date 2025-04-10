Riverhead Developer Charged with Check Crime

The G2D’s Station One exterior in Riverhead

A developer involved in the construction of mixed-use projects in the Town of Riverhead was arrested last month for an alleged financial crime, court records show.

Gregory DeRosa was charged on March 23 with issuing a bad check, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail, stemming from an incident on June 25, 2024, records show.

The Oyster Bay resident is the founder of Huntington-based G2D Development Group, which was behind the construction of 205 Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.

He is also reportedly a defendant in multiple lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages related to his developments.

DeRosa is scheduled to be arraigned on April 11 at First District Court in Central Islip. Attorney information for DeRosa was not immediately available.