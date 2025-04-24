Bridgehampton Beekeeper Allegedly Hid Role in Rwandan Genocide, Charged with Immigration Fraud

Gisozi, Kigali, Rwanda: Rwandan Genocide memorial names wall – an estimated 500,000 to 1 million Tutsis (70% of the total population) and moderate Hutus were murdered over a 100-day period from April 7 to July 15, 1994. Most of the killings were committed by two Hutu militias, the Interahamwe, and the Impuzamugambi. (Getty Images)

A Bridgehampton man was arrested Thursday on Long Island and charged with immigration fraud for allegedly concealing his role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide while applying for refugee status and U.S. citizenship.

Faustin Nsabumukunzi allegedly served as a local government leader during the genocide and directed violence – including killings and sexual assaults – against ethnic Tutsis, according to federal prosecutors. He is also accused of making false statements on immigration forms to obtain legal residency and later attempt naturalization.

An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Central Islip charges Nsabumukunzi with visa fraud and attempted naturalization fraud. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.

“As alleged, Nsabumukunzi repeatedly lied to conceal his involvement in the horrific Rwandan genocide while seeking to become a lawful permanent resident and citizen of the United States,” said John J. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors allege Nsabumukunzi held the title of “Sector Councilor” in Kibirizi, Rwanda, during the genocide and used his position to orchestrate and oversee violence. According to court filings, he allegedly ordered attacks on Tutsi civilians, set up roadblocks where victims were detained and killed, and encouraged sexual violence by armed Hutu men. A Rwandan court has convicted Nsabumukunzi of genocide in absentia, authorities said.

Federal officials say Nsabumukunzi arrived in the United States in 2003 as a refugee, later obtaining a green card in 2007. He allegedly submitted false information under penalty of perjury in multiple immigration applications, denying any involvement in genocide or persecution.

Nsabumukunzi worked as a beekeeper and landscaper in Bridgehampton, and was featured in a 2006 article in The New York Times, which describes him as “a refugee from Rwanda who sought political asylum in the United States with his family in 2004 after 10 years moving between refugee camps.” The article mentions that Nsabumukunzi was a beekeeper in Rwanda as well and mentions that his family was “well off” prior to the 1994 genocide, but gives no mention to his purported role in it.

Nsabumukunzi was well established on the East End; his son, Thierry Balihuta is the director of operations for the Sag Harbor Cinema. In 2022, their Sag Harbor home burned down in a fire, where Balihuta lived with Nsabumukunzi and their family, and a GoFundMe was started to raise funds for Nsabumukunzi, Balihuta, Balihuta’s brother Didier Irabizi, and Agnès Mujawayezu, Nsabumukunzi’s ex-wife.

The GoFundMe raised nearly $60,000, and numerous prominent Hamptonites donated to it, including A-list artists and other successful and well-heeled members of the community, showing just how well integrated Nsabumukunzi and his family have been locally.

Nsabumukunzi is being represented by Evan Sugar of the Long Island Federal Defenders Office, who did not immediately return a request for comment.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. at Central Islip federal court.

Additional reporting by Oliver Peterson