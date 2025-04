Taking A Dive For The Cause at The LI Aquarium

Charles Evdos CEO/Executive Director at Rise Life Services, John Mcguigan CEO Peoples Arc of Suffolk Rick Seigleman Joyce Carrell, Joan MacNaughton,Storm Trooper, Joanne Vitali, Holly Gurnick, Storm Trooper Rick Seigleman Shark Tank Rick Seigleman Joan MacNaughton, Stacey Allen RISE Asst Dir Day Program and Operations Rick Seigleman Jim Skinner, Charles Evdos Rick Seigleman Joe Mantello 501st Legion Rick Seigleman Shark Tank Showdown Divers Frank Giordano, Earl Garrison, Alex Calamia, Jenn Seelig, Erikka Silverman, Dive instructor Barry Lipsky, Jim Skinner Rick Seigleman Peoples Arc's Jim Skinner, Frank Giordano Rick Seigleman Rise Life Services' Erikka Silverman, Earl Garrison Rick Seigleman News 12 Meteoroligist Alex Calamia and Anchor Jenn Seelig Rick Seigleman

Rise Life Services and The People’s Arc encouraged attendees to donate to their favorite participants, with the top fundraisers from each organization taking a dive into the Long Island Aquarium’s shark tank in Riverhead.

The two agencies each selected 10 participants to compete in a high-stakes fundraising challenge.

The Shark Tank Divers were Frank Giorano, Earl Garrison, Alex Calamia, Jenn Seelig, Erikka Silverman, Barry Lipsky and Jim Skinner.

The charitable evening raised funds that help provide support for disabled individuals.