Cops Seek Public's Help in Finding Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver

Have you seen this vehicle?

Suffolk County police released photos of a vehicle investigators say is the type of truck that fatally struck a 54-year-old man in the victim’s hometown of Manorville and fled the scene in an Aug. 26 hit-and-run crash.

Authorities believe the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian, identified as Michael Barnhardt, was a 2009 to 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly maroon or red in color, with front-end damage, police said. The victim was walking across County Route 111, north of Chapman Boulevard, when he was struck by the vehicle at 8:33 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Major Case Unit detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 631-852- 6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.