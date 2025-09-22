Learn to Make The Golden Pear Café New England Beef Stew

The Golden Pear Café New England Beef Stew

The days are getting shorter, professional and college football seasons are in full swing, the kids are back to school, pumpkins are making their way to displays everywhere — surely, autumn has arrived, and autumn calls for hearty stews and soups! Be prepared to spend a few hours creating this delicious meal that can be saved for days or months and enjoyed later. Bon appetito! – Keith

Yield: approximately 4 & 1/2 quarts (10-12 Servings)

Ingredients:

3 pounds beef stew meat, large chop, 1 inch (best from your local butcher)

5 strips high-quality bacon, medium chop, 1⁄2 inch

1 & 1⁄2 cups celery, large chop, 3⁄4 inch

1 & 1⁄2 cups carrots, large chop, 3⁄4 inch

3 cups Spanish yellow onions, large chop 3⁄4 inch

4 medium-large cloves of garlic, peeled and fine dice

2 cups Yukon gold potatoes, large chop, 1 inch

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

1 & 1⁄2 cups dry red wine1 cup green peas (if frozen, rinse under water and set aside)

4 tablespoons tomato paste

7-8 cups beef stock

1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3⁄4 cup flour (you can use gluten-free if desired)

2 tablespoons kosher salt2 teaspoons ground black pepper

4 dried bay leaves

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1⁄4 bunch fresh parsley

Procedure:

1. In large pot or Dutch oven, over medium heat, add oil and bacon to the pan. Saute for 3 or 4 minutes to render bacon.

2. In a bowl, toss together stew meat, flour and some salt and pepper.

3. Add meat to pot and brown on all sides. It’s ok if some sticking on the pan occurs, do not burn. After meat is nicely browned, remove from pot and set aside in bowl.

4. Add onions, carrots and celery and over medium heat sauté for 6 minutes until all is soft and onions are transparent.

5. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute stirring frequently. Do not burn the garlic.

6. Add tomato paste and sauté for 2 minutes.

7. Add red wine and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently and deglazing the bottom of the pot.

8. Add 7 cups of beef stock and stir all ingredients.

9.Add beef, mushrooms and potatoes, stir gently. Based upon consistency, you may need more beef stock. If so, add the 8th cup.

10. Wrap herbs in cheesecloth and tie with butcher’s twine. Add to pot and push down to center of stew.

11. Preheat oven to 325°F and place covered pot or Dutch oven into center of oven and cook stew for 3 hours.

12. Remove pot or Dutch oven from oven, gently stir the stew and remove the herbs.

13. Stir in the peas and season with salt and pepper.

14. Spoon stew into bowls, garnish with rosemary and parsley.