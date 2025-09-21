Evelyn Alexander Wildlife: Remembering Allen McButterpants

Tammy Flanell with Allen McButterpants at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

At the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center (EAWRC), staff and volunteers are grieving the loss of Allen McButterpants, the EAWRC’s beloved groundhog ambassador, who died on Thursday, September 4.

Allen first arrived at the EAWRC in December of 2020 after being found on the side of a road in Westhampton. He suffered neurological damage that left him with limited use of his hind legs, making it impossible for him to survive in the wild. Kathleen Mulcahy, Executive Director of the EAWRC, explained, “Had a good Samaritan not stopped to help, Allen would not have survived. After months of rehabilitation, it became clear he would never be able to dig or run as wild groundhogs must, so he joined our education program. He was our first mammal ambassador in many years.”

It was in this role that Allen won over hearts across the East End. Whether at schools, libraries, or simply lounging on the EAWRC’s front lawn, his gentle presence and fondness for people made him a natural ambassador.

For Tammy Flanell, EAWRC Education Manager, Allen was more than an ambassador, he was family. “He was sort of like my little shadow,” Flanell continues, “When I was here, or when my volunteers Maggie and Don were here, we’d always bring Allen outside. He had his little play area where he loved to dig, and we’d take him for walks in the park. He had his favorite spots to stop and look around, or nibble on plants. He couldn’t move very fast, but in a way, that made it easier. We never had to worry, and he was always right by us.”

Allen’s limited mobility never stopped him from enjoying life. In fact, it sometimes made his personality shine even brighter. Flanell remembered the rehabilitation period when veterinarians recommended more exercise. “We laughed at the idea of an exercise program for a groundhog,” she states. “At first he would just stand still for 10 minutes, not moving an inch. Then one day, he took off, and he just kept going. He started losing weight, his back legs worked better, and you could see how proud he was of himself. He really was one of a kind.”

In the summer, Flanell often stayed late just to walk Allen in the cooler evening air. “He loved those walks,” she explains, “He had his little spots in the park that he always wanted to visit. This summer felt a little different, though. Before I left for vacation, I gave him a big hug, like, you know, ‘Come on buddy, hang in there.’ And then things just went downhill so quickly. It’s heartbreaking. He was such a fixture here.”

Despite specialized veterinary care, including consultations with Cornell, Allen’s health began to fail. His caretakers suspected an infection that may have reached his heart after beginning in his kidneys, although results from Cornell still await. “We did everything we could,” Flanell states. “He had the best diet, the best medical care, and all the love we could give him. But sometimes there are things you just can’t fix.”

Even in his final days, Allen remained a favorite among visitors. “One guy came with his grandson asking to see Allen,” Flanell recalls, “It’s strange now, having to explain he’s gone. He was just always here, always part of us.”

Allen’s life was longer than most groundhogs experience in the wild, and though he lived with challenges, he embraced every day. “There will never be another Allen,” Flanell continues, “His neurological issues may have made him calmer than most groundhogs, but that only made him more unique. He gave so much to this community, and to us.”

Director Mulcahy added, “Allen touched so many lives. He genuinely seemed to enjoy being around people, and he brought joy everywhere he went.”

The EAWRC plans to hold a memorial in the coming weeks. In the meantime, staff and volunteers remember Allen not for what he could not do, but for the love and joy he gave freely. His story, from the roadside rescue that saved his life to the sunny days spent walking the EAWRC’s lawns, leaves a legacy as unique as his name.

The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located at 228 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. It can be reached at 631-728-4200, and animal emergencies can be reported at 631-728-WILD (9453). The center is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. seven days a week. Visit wildliferescuecenter.org for more information.