Martha Graham at The Church
1 minute 01/29/2026
Antonio Fini, Denis Martorano
April Gornik and Linda Clifford
Bruce Wolosoff, Jeremy Dennis
Casey Kleister Meyer and Sam Havens
Design by Halston for Martha Graham
Dina Khairy, Toni Ross, Sheri Pasquarella
Donna Rubin, Giselle Licursi, Kim Profaci
Fisty, Jane Martin, Pam Lotenberg
Hersey and Quincy Egginton
Joe Jagos and MJ Newman
Julie Keyes, Matko Tomicic
Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of the Church Curator and Oliver Tobin
Simona Ferrara, Deputy Executive Director at Martha Graham Dance Company, Sheri Pasquarella Exec. Dir. The Church, Antonio Fini
The Church in Sag Harbor reopened with its 2026 Winter Exhibition, Martha Graham: Collaborations, marking the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company. Curated by former company dancer Oliver Tobin, the multi-media exhibition examined Graham’s legacy through her groundbreaking artistic partnerships. They featured original sets by Isamu Noguchi, costumes by Donna Karan, Halston, and Graham herself, archival photographs, films, and performance footage celebrating a century of innovation.