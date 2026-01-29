Martha Graham at The Church

The Church in Sag Harbor reopened with its 2026 Winter Exhibition, Martha Graham: Collaborations, marking the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company. Curated by former company dancer Oliver Tobin, the multi-media exhibition examined Graham’s legacy through her groundbreaking artistic partnerships. They featured original sets by Isamu Noguchi, costumes by Donna Karan, Halston, and Graham herself, archival photographs, films, and performance footage celebrating a century of innovation.