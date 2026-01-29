Event & Party Photos

Martha Graham at The Church

By
1 minute 01/29/2026
Antonio Fini, Denis Martorano

Antonio Fini, Denis Martorano

Lisa Tamburini
April Gornik and Linda Clifford

April Gornik and Linda Clifford

Lisa Tamburini
Bruce Wolosoff, Jeremy Dennis

Bruce Wolosoff, Jeremy Dennis

Lisa Tamburini
Casey Kleister Meyer and Sam Havens

Casey Kleister Meyer and Sam Havens

Lisa Tamburini
Design by Halston for Martha Graham

Design by Halston for Martha Graham

Lisa Tamburini
Dina Khairy, Toni Ross, Sheri Pasquarella

Dina Khairy, Toni Ross, Sheri Pasquarella

Lisa Tamburini
Donna Rubin, Giselle Licursi, Kim Profaci

Donna Rubin, Giselle Licursi, Kim Profaci

Lisa Tamburini
Fisty, Jane Martin, Pam Lotenberg

Fisty, Jane Martin, Pam Lotenberg

Lisa Tamburini
Hersey and Quincy Egginton

Hersey and Quincy Egginton

Lisa Tamburini
Joe Jagos and MJ Newman

Joe Jagos and MJ Newman

Lisa Tamburini
Julie Keyes, Matko Tomicic

Julie Keyes, Matko Tomicic

Lisa Tamburini
Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of the Church Curator and Oliver Tobin

Sheri Pasquarella, Executive Director of the Church Curator and Oliver Tobin

Lisa Tamburini
Simona Ferrara, Deputy Executive Director at Martha Graham Dance Company, Sheri Pasquarella Exec. Dir. The Church, Antonio Fini

Simona Ferrara, Deputy Executive Director at Martha Graham Dance Company, Sheri Pasquarella Exec. Dir. The Church, Antonio Fini

Lisa Tamburini

Lisa Tamburini

The Church in Sag Harbor reopened with its 2026 Winter Exhibition, Martha Graham: Collaborations, marking the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company. Curated by former company dancer Oliver Tobin, the multi-media exhibition examined Graham’s legacy through her groundbreaking artistic partnerships. They featured original sets by Isamu Noguchi, costumes by Donna Karan, Halston, and Graham herself, archival photographs, films, and performance footage celebrating a century of innovation.

