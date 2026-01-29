Sag Harbor

Winter Jazz Lights Up Sag Harbor

By
1 minute 01/29/2026
Tien Ho So, Minerva Perez

Natalie Gerdik
Kate Klingelhofer, Ross Berlinghof

Natalie Gerdik
Juanga Lakunza, Alejandro Berti, Trombone Essiet, Essiet Bass

Natalie Gerdik
Hamptons Jazz Fest

Natalie Gerdik
Gabrielle Bamberger, Dan Friedman

Natalie Gerdik
Fatima and James Morrell

Natalie Gerdik
Conan Doherty, Kate Ermilio

Natalie Gerdik
Benjamin Rywkin, Georgia Webb

Natalie Gerdik
Barbara Maslen, Dick Behrke

Natalie Gerdik
Aviva Michael Sucher

Natalie Gerdik
Albie Laster, John Lligui, Gerald White

Natalie Gerdik
Ada Rovatti, Minerva Perez, Susan Retzky

Natalie Gerdik

Hamptons Jazz Fest brought its Winter Series to the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor. The intimate evening celebrating world-class jazz in a community-focused setting. Presented as part of the organization’s year-round mission to bring jazz to the East End, the concert featured Rhythms of the Americas, led by pianist Bill O’Connell with bassist Essiet Essiet, blending modern jazz with Afro-Caribbean and Latin rhythms.

