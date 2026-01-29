Winter Jazz Lights Up Sag Harbor

Tien Ho So, Minerva Perez Natalie Gerdik Kate Klingelhofer, Ross Berlinghof Natalie Gerdik Juanga Lakunza, Alejandro Berti, Trombone Essiet, Essiet Bass Natalie Gerdik Hamptons Jazz Fest Natalie Gerdik Gabrielle Bamberger, Dan Friedman Natalie Gerdik Fatima and James Morrell Natalie Gerdik Conan Doherty, Kate Ermilio Natalie Gerdik Benjamin Rywkin, Georgia Webb Natalie Gerdik Barbara Maslen, Dick Behrke Natalie Gerdik Aviva Michael Sucher Natalie Gerdik Albie Laster, John Lligui, Gerald White Natalie Gerdik Ada Rovatti, Minerva Perez, Susan Retzky Natalie Gerdik

Hamptons Jazz Fest brought its Winter Series to the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor. The intimate evening celebrating world-class jazz in a community-focused setting. Presented as part of the organization’s year-round mission to bring jazz to the East End, the concert featured Rhythms of the Americas, led by pianist Bill O’Connell with bassist Essiet Essiet, blending modern jazz with Afro-Caribbean and Latin rhythms.