Winter Jazz Lights Up Sag Harbor
1 minute 01/29/2026
Tien Ho So, Minerva Perez
Kate Klingelhofer, Ross Berlinghof
Juanga Lakunza, Alejandro Berti, Trombone Essiet, Essiet Bass
Hamptons Jazz Fest
Gabrielle Bamberger, Dan Friedman
Fatima and James Morrell
Conan Doherty, Kate Ermilio
Benjamin Rywkin, Georgia Webb
Barbara Maslen, Dick Behrke
Aviva Michael Sucher
Albie Laster, John Lligui, Gerald White
Ada Rovatti, Minerva Perez, Susan Retzky
Hamptons Jazz Fest brought its Winter Series to the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor. The intimate evening celebrating world-class jazz in a community-focused setting. Presented as part of the organization’s year-round mission to bring jazz to the East End, the concert featured Rhythms of the Americas, led by pianist Bill O’Connell with bassist Essiet Essiet, blending modern jazz with Afro-Caribbean and Latin rhythms.