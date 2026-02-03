Local Artists Honor Bob Dylan
02/03/2026
Bob Fest Singer
Chris Lukas & Margaret Somarstein
Doug & Meg Kinney
Gregg Sullivan, Angelica Morrow & Susie Morrow
Jeff Peters & Mary Ann Miller
Karin Wagner
Mike Rusinsky, Brian Moritz & Leah Arnold
Musician: Troy Grindle, Sharon Grindle,SueRiccardi & Nicole Hadi
Trish Ruben & Neal Cohen
Vivian Farcas, Kri8tina Cardenas, Lori Osborn & Mbachi Kumwenda
Bob Fest, a live tribute celebrating the music of Bob Dylan, took place at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. The evening featured performances by a lineup of local artists interpreting Dylan’s influential catalog. The event brought the community together to honor Dylan’s lasting impact on music, songwriting, and cultural expression through live performance.