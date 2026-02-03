Local Artists Honor Bob Dylan

Bob Fest, a live tribute celebrating the music of Bob Dylan, took place at The Clubhouse in East Hampton. The evening featured performances by a lineup of local artists interpreting Dylan’s influential catalog. The event brought the community together to honor Dylan’s lasting impact on music, songwriting, and cultural expression through live performance.