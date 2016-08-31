Where They Dine: Chelsea Handler, John McEnroe and More

by Soth Team

Hamptons A-listers are breaking out of their secluded homes to explore their dining options a bit. Although celebrities come to the Hamptons to take a break from the Hollywood scene, these celebrities thought that some restaurants were worth the visit.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd recently lunched at 75 Main in Southampton.

Arrow actor Nolan Funk recently dined at Sotto Sopra in Amagansett, while at another table Harvey Weinstein enjoyed his evening meal.

Last Saturday morning Eric Fischl picked up a bag of organic purslane from the Sag Harbor Farmers Market for his wife and fellow painter April Gornik.

Bistro Été in Water Mill presented artwork by William Quigley, Clayton Calvert and Parker Calvert: “Contemporary Art in a Historic Setting,” alongside a book signing by owner Chef Arie Pavlou last Friday.

Judy Licht hosted a luncheon for the Hamptons International Film Festival at her Bridgehampton home last week. Guests included Judith Giuliani, Cristina Cuomo, Gigi Stone Woods, Alina Cho, Ann Barish, Kemp Steib and Anne Chaisson.

Joined by Patty Smyth and Chelsea Handler, tennis star John McEnroe hosted a Dinner Under the Stars at Sportime in Amagansett last Saturday. The event benefited the Johnny Mac Tennis Project, which strives to break financial barriers and make the sport accessible to all kids.

Chef Noah Schwartz, owner of noah’s in Greenport, will prepare a multi-course meal for a “Return to the North Fork” event at the James Beard House in Manhattan this fall. Schwartz’s menu will showcase North Fork foods and wine from Catapano Dairy Farm, Orient Organics, Satur Farms, Bedell Cellars and others.