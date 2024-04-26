Timothy Hubbard: Riverhead's Homegrown Town Supervisor

Riverhead Town Supervisor Timothy Hubbard

Timothy Hubbard is certainly a hometown boy who made good. The new Riverhead town supervisor was born in the area, went to school in Riverhead and even married his high school sweetheart. And four of their five children still live in the area.

“I retired from the police force after 32 years,” Hubbard explains, “I was 54 years old, too young to retire. I also was a school board member and ran the Police Athletic League for 20 years. I was on the Town Board for eight years. I’ve always been community minded.”

Hubbard says moving up to run for supervisor was a natural progression.

“Being on the town board was a good learning curve to prepare me for this position,” says Hubbard. “My family has been here since the late 1700s. Yes, things have changed since I grew up. Yeah, we used to leave our doors open when we left for the day. Society has changed. The world has changed. But here in Riverhead there have also been a lot of positive changes.”

These positive changes range from the quality medical care now available to agritourism and a beautiful downtown area that compels foot traffic.

“We have everything out here that visitors want to do,” Hubbard says. “We also have a good balance of things because our growth is well-managed. The old perception of a deteriorating downtown and crime is not who we are now. When people come out here, they see all that we have to offer.”

He says one of the great things about Riverhead is that you can spend a few hours, a day, a week or more without doing anything twice. While some may gravitate to Tanger Outlet Mall, others enjoy the quaint shops and quality restaurants the downtown has to offer.

“Yes, we had some shops go out of business when Tanger first opened, but for a business to survive, it has to be unique. We encourage that type of business. When you walk downtown, you’ll experience shops you won’t see in other places,” Hubbard says.

The town doesn’t just depend on Tanger or tourist traffic. The downtown area has many apartment buildings with residents who are happy to enjoy walking downtown or along the riverfront.

“The important thing is that we have residents and visitors with disposable income in their pockets,” Hubbard says. “It is not the Riverhead I grew up in, but I am proud of the changes we’re making. As town supervisor, you have to look not just at today, but at the big picture; look five, ten, fifteen years down the road. We don’t just look at how things will work today. We have to see how it will work long term. Is it good for Riverhead?”

Hubbard says Riverhead is a magnet on the East End, with a little of the flavor of the North Fork and a little of the flavor of the South Fork.

“We have the sort of amenities that will make people want to stay and play in Riverhead,” Hubbard says. “We’re not just a stop. We are a destination. All summer long we have reasons to come out. For Alive on 25, we shut down Main Street and have vendors, bands, restaurants, events, fireworks and other activities. We offer a series of Thursday night concerts. We have the blues festival, a country fair in October. We have the Polish Festival, the Cardboard Boat Festival.”

Agritourism also is a major draw, and Hubbard is quick to make sure that the farmers are considered in decisions that are made. He realizes that the farming community continues to be a big part of the success and heritage of Riverhead.

“We have some of the best farm stands and agritourism in New York State,” Hubbard says. “It is all part of the big picture. People come out to Riverhead and the North Fork for that farm experience. You’ll always be able to stop along the road and buy a dozen eggs from a roadside spot, but you’ll also be able to end your day at a great restaurant. It takes all these attractions to offer visitors the experience they expect when they plan to come out there.”

He says that the farms will always be a big draw to the area, as are the wineries and breweries. Of course, like The Hamptons, they do have traffic issues.

“During the fall harvest season, we have the same traffic issues, but the rest of the summer is not nearly as bad,” says Hubbard, who describes the fall harvest season as starting two weeks before Columbus Day and extending past Thanksgiving.

There are things to do all around Riverhead if you’ve had your fill of U-pick, roasted corn on the cob and strawberry lemonade.

“One hidden jewel is the Suffolk Theatre,” Hubbard says. “It is completely restored inside and is absolutely amazing. The acts they book are tremendous.”

Like a proud dad, he rattles off other must-visit experiences: the Long Island Aquarium, Splish Splash, Scott’s Point Park and the Ice Hockey Rink, Snowflake Ice Cream and the many farm-to-table restaurants that utilize all the produce from farms in the area.

“Whether you stay for a day or a week, you are going to have a great time,” Hubbard says of the town he now shepherds. “You’re not going to be sitting here wondering what there is to do. You’re going to be wondering how you can fit it all in.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.