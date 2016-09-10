Lifetime’s Devious Maids Has Been Canceled

by Soth Team

What happened to Marisol? You’ll never find out.

Devious Maids, the Lifetime primetime soap about a group of Latina maids and the wealthy folk they worked for, has been canceled after four seasons on mystery and mayhem. Hamptonite Susan Lucci, best known for her extensive stint on the long-running All My Children, co-starred as Genevieve DeLatour, a clueless socialite who also turned out to be a pretty wonderful woman.

Each season, Devious Maids featured a new mystery. This past season ended with the disappearance of Marisol (Ana Ortiz), who vanished just as she was supposed to walk down the aisle. Often written as the show’s lead, Marisol and the mystery of her disappearance would have been the focus of the show’s fifth season. Also in the finale, Lucci’s Genevieve decided that after years of failed marriages to men, she’d begun seeing a woman she met at her therapist’s office!

Does that sound a little insane? The wackiness was intentional. Created by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Devious Maids often told tongue-in-cheek stories that wouldn’t be out of place in a telenovela (Latin soap opera). In addition to Ortiz and Lucci, the show featured Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sánchez, Judy Reyes, Rebecca Wisocky, Tom Irwin and Grant Show.

We’re sorry to see the show go. There’s been no word on whether or not Devious Maids will be picked up by another channel or streaming service.