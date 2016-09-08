Netflix’s ‘Friends from College’ to Film in Jamesport

by Soth Team

Who says the South Fork gets all the TV action?

Netflix’s latest original series, Friends from College, is set to film scenes in Jamesport and South Jamesport later in the month.

The series, an ensemble comedy starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders, revolves around a group of friends who went to college together and are now dealing with being in their 40s and finding varying degrees of success in their personal and professional lives. Husband-and-wife team Nick Stoller (who directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, the Neighbors series and the upcoming animated film Storks) and Francesca Delbanco created the show based on their experience as Harvard alumni.

In addition to Key and Smulders, the cast includes The Wonder Years’ Fred Savage, soap star Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park. There’s no word on whether the series actually takes place on Long Island, but it’ll be great to see some local areas on-screen. Netflix’s Orange is the New Black has filmed in the Town of Riverhead, and their hit supernatural drama Stranger Things was originally supposed to be set in Montauk.

Friends from College will air in 2017 and release all eight episodes at once, as is Netflix’s format. Netflix has a history of hitting it out of the park with every series they release, so we’re excited to see this new comedy.