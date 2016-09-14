Where They Dine: Bobby Flay, Christy Turlington and More

by Soth Team

Celebrities don’t just make public appearances and star in movies and TV shows. Everyone’s gotta eat, and these stars know it! Check out who dined where this week in the Hamptons.

Chef Bobby Flay lunched at the counter at Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton last Tuesday. Later that day, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli enjoyed dinner there with a friend.

Christy Turlington took in some BBQ at in Sagaponack last Wednesday with her daughter and a friend.

Sculptor Enid “Twinnie” Weiss celebrated a big birthday at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton last Thursday. Her party included son-in-law Daniel Glass, president of Glassnote Records, and attorney Gilbert Adler. A former cancan dancer, Weiss marked the occasion with one of her signature high kicks.

One of the East End’s top restaurants, Race Lane in East Hampton, is closing on September 24, after seven years, at the end of their current lease. In addition to the tasty food and drink, Race Lane was a favorite thanks to the hospitable spirit of its owners Jay and Rowaida Plumeri. Click here for more.

Their whole family, including their young children, welcomed patrons on a regular basis. Chef and author Arie Pavlou operated, in his words, “a summer fling” in the former Robert’s space in Water Mill. Look for a new location to open in the fall.