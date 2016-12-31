Sagaponack Is Still America’s Most Expensive ZIP Code

by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons held onto its luxury cred in 2016: Sagaponack has been named America’s priciest ZIP code for the second consecutive year.

Earlier this month, PropertyShark.com released its annual list of the country’s most expensive ZIP codes, and Sagaponack’s 11962 landed on top with a median sale price of $5.5 million. It just beat last year’s runner up, Atherton, California (94027), which had a median sale price of $5,425,000.

In spite of maintaining the top spot on the list of most expensive ZIP codes, Sagaponack’s median sale price fell 35 percent, according to PropertyShark.com, which is $3 million less than last year’s top median price of $8.5 million. Atherton, on the other hand, only fell 8 percent from last year’s median price of $5.9 million.

New York City’s 10013 ZIP code, including parts of Tribeca, SoHo and Hudson Square, moved up a spot over last year and landed in third with a median price of $3,808,765, while the city’s 10007 ZIP code, near Tribeca and the Financial District, placed sixth with a median sale price of $3,349,657.

Other Hamptons ZIPs in the top 50 include Water Mill (11976) at number 16 with a median sale price of $2.6 million and Wainscott (11975) just behind it at 17th with a median price of $2,510,000. Shelter Island Heights (11965) placed 36th with a median price of $1.9 million and Amagansett (11930) was 50th with a median price of $1.7 million.

Forbes annual list of America’s most expensive ZIP codes showed quite different results: Sagaponack placed fourth with a median sale price of $7,008,269, but PropertyShark.com notes that their findings are based solely on home sales, while Forbes uses asking prices for homes that have not yet been sold—this shifts the balance in favor of towns with very expensive active listings, rather than what’s actually sold.

Find more data and see everything for yourself at PropertyShark.com.