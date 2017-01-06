Jimmy Fallon Hosts the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8

by David Taylor

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon will be putting a fresh twist on the Golden Globes formula this Sunday.

In years past, hosts of this awards show have set the tone of the night with biting humor about fellow actors and Hollywood as a whole. Previous hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais have not pulled any punches when joking about Bill Cosby’s rape scandal, Bruce Jenner’s switch to Caitlyn and the discrimination towards women and minorities in show business. They haven’t shied away from the occasional political commentary either, mocking North Korea’s outrage concerning the movie The Interview and joking that Donald Trump will likely deport Latina actors Eva Longoria and America Ferrera should he become president (which he now has).

This year, Fallon (who has never been nominated for a Golden Globe) plans to keep the monologue more civil. He told fellow East Ender Matt Lauer that his performance would be focused on “glitz, glamour and fun.” This is partly due to the fact that if he offends any actors at the Golden Globes, they may refuse to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the coming weeks. On the political side of things, he has the unique opportunity of hosting the first awards show since Trump became President-elect (and Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced him on The Apprentice). However, Fallon has decided not to focus on politics, as he’s done with his late-night show. There is one Trump joke planned, but Fallon is fully aware that the President-elect will likely be live tweeting during the show. “#unfunny, I know,” he joked to Lauer.

He won’t mention which celebrities he plans to tease, but that’s likely because he’s planning much more flattery than mockery. He has said that there will be no games like there are on The Tonight Show, but he has hinted that there will be a cameo-filled opening musical number. He adds, “It’s gonna be a party!” There have also been rumors of an “in memoriam” segment to address this year’s many Hollywood deaths, including the painfully recent loss of both Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. The Golden Globes have never done such a sobering tribute, so if they do introduce it this year, it will be interesting to see how it will fit into Fallon’s plans for a fun and exciting party.

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. this Sunday to watch how it plays out.