Dan's Rosé Soirée Kicks Off Hamptons Summer 2024 on May 26

Dan’s Rosé Soirée is an unforgettable night of wine, food and fun at Southampton Arts Center

Prepare for an electrifying extravaganza as the Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust ignites the night with pulsating beats, mouthwatering eats and an opulent array of rosé wines, promising an evening of unparalleled excitement and glamour.

Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, the Hamptons kickoff event of the summer, returns on Sunday, May 26 to the fabulous Southampton Arts Center. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over 15 top chefs offering up their best bites. Also on tap will be a full bar of beer from Blue Moon and Corona, speciality cocktails from Don Julio, Great Jones Whiskey, and Dillon’s Small Batch, plus DJs, live music and lots of fun.

“On behalf of Wilmington Trust, we are excited to celebrate our commitment to the businesses, organizations, and families of Long Island as the main sponsor of the unofficial kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, the Rosé Soirée,” said Daniel C. Shaughnessy, CEPA, CM&AA, Practice Leader, Wilmington Trust Long Island. “Please join me and the Wilmington Trust Long Island team on May 26 at the Rosé Soirée.”

The event is the first of five in the Dan’s Taste of Summer Series. Southampton Arts Center will also be the venue for the return of Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney on Saturday, July 6. Chefs of the Hamptons returns to Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina on Thursday, July 18, followed by Dan’s GrillHampton on Saturday, August 3 at The Clubhouse Hamptons. The series culminates in a new addition to the series: the Dan’s White Beach Party x Gurney’s on Saturday, August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Rosé wines will be flowing from Bartenura, Bedell Cellars, Corey Crek Tap Room, Borghese Vineyard, Chateau de Berne, Chateau Roubine, Hampton Water Rosé, Torpez, Mira Mira, Ultimate Provence, Vera Wang Party and Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

“Hampton Water Rosé is excited to be kicking off the summer season with Dan’s Papers’ Rose Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust,” said Sarah Grimaldi of Hampton Water Wine Co. “We are born in France and raised in the Hamptons, so what better way to celebrate?”

Karl Ziegler, the founder and CEO of Concurrent Wine & Spirits that imports Torpez wines from St. Tropez on the French Riviera and markets it in the U.S., is participating in the event for the first time this year after previously enjoying it as an attendee.

“They specialize in rosé wines, with Bravade being their flagship wine,” Ziegler said of Tropez. “It is one of the most delicious wines I have tasted in my 25-plus years in the wine industry. Made primarily of Grenache and Tibouren, the wine is crisp, has some strawberry notes along with a beautiful salinity due to the influence of the nearby Mediterranean Sea. We cannot wait to pour it for all of your attendees!”

Serving up exquisite eats will be The Biscotti Company, Clam Bar, Curated Caddy, Farm Country Kitchen, Gurney’s Montauk, Plum Luv Foods, The Rainbow Rolls, Saaz and Southampton cheese shoppe.

“We had so much fun doing the Rosé Soirée last year and got so much amazing feedback from the attendees,” said Kelly and John Piccinnini, who own Clam Bar. “We can’t wait to return for 2024 to showcase some new menu and catering offerings. It’s the perfect way to officially kick-off the summer season. Until then you can find us preparing for opening day at the Clam Bar on Friday, April 19!”

In addition to the presenting partner Wilmington Trust, sponsors of the event include Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers, Don Julio Tequila Reserve, Great Jones and Mannua.

“We are excited to sponsor the Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust at the Southampton Arts Center this year and introduce our very limited edition Mira Mira Rosé to the Hamptons,” said PrithviRaj, cofounder of Mira Mira. “Dan’s Papers knows how to throw a great party and we are excited to partner with them to kick off summer and rosé season in the Hamptons!”

General admission guests will enjoy the party from 7-9 p.m. VIP ticket holders will gain early entry to the party along with an exclusive afterparty 6:30-10:30 p.m. Limited VIP cabanas include 10 VIP tickets, bottles and mixers in a seating area reserved for you and your guests.

“It’s a great event,” said Chef Sam Mohan of Saaz, the only Indian restaurant on the East End, who plans to serve its popular chicken tikka masala and a vegan dish. “Dan’s Papers does a great job … great energy.”

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit organization.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com