Bethenny Frankel Lists Soho Loft for $5.25 Million

by Real Estate

East Ender Bethenny Frankel has put her two-bedroom Soho apartment on the market for $5.25 million. The space includes a sunken living room with high ceilings, beautiful arched windows, a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium. One might wonder why Frankel would want to move, considering she did extensive work on the apartment when she first moved in.

Frankel first purchased the lovely 2,392-square-foot loft in 2014, when she was in the midst of a divorce war with Jason Hoppy. The Real Housewives of New York City star told People.com, “When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something. It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Million Dollar Listing real estate guru Fredrik Eklund, of Douglas Elliman, has been tasked with the high-profile sale.

Frankel also told People that she plans to stay downtown so her daughter won’t have to change schools. “It’s sort of a community for me,” she said, “and that’s the biggest priority.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo for a ninth season later this year.

