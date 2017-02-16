Bethenny Frankel Lists Soho Loft for $5.25 Million

Bethenny Frankel is selling her NYC apartment, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM, Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman
February 16, 2017 by Real Estate

East Ender Bethenny Frankel has put her two-bedroom Soho apartment on the market for $5.25 million. The space includes a sunken living room with high ceilings, beautiful arched windows, a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony and a landscaped atrium. One might wonder why Frankel would want to move, considering she did extensive work on the apartment when she first moved in.

Bethenny's apartment

Photo: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

Frankel first purchased the lovely 2,392-square-foot loft in 2014, when she was in the midst of a divorce war with Jason Hoppy. The Real Housewives of New York City star told People.com, “When I bought the apartment, I was in a situation where I really needed to buy something. It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our Soho apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Bethenny Frankel's NYC loft

Photo: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

Million Dollar Listing real estate guru Fredrik Eklund, of Douglas Elliman, has been tasked with the high-profile sale.

Bethenny Frankel's apartment

Photo: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

Frankel also told People that she plans to stay downtown so her daughter won’t have to change schools. “It’s sort of a community for me,” she said, “and that’s the biggest priority.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo for a ninth season later this year.

See the listing here.

Bethenny Frankel's NYC loft

Photo: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

Related Articles

RE.jpgYoung Renters Surging to the East End sagaponack zip code 11962Sagaponack Is Still America’s Most Expensive ZIP Code 24 Cosdrew Lane, East HamptonA Darling, Affordable Cottage in East Hampton Woods

BACK TO Real Estate News

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar