HarborFrost Heats Up Sag Harbor Saturday, February 25

“Some say the world will end in fire, / Some say in ice.” So begins Robert Frost’s famous poem “Fire and Ice.” This Saturday in Sag Harbor the world won’t end—we’re not quite there yet—but these two extremes will come together in one unforgettable day at the 7th Annual Sag Harbor HarborFrost. So come for the ice—carving demonstrations and sculptures along Main Street—and stay for the fire—jugglers, dancers and fireworks.

The festivities begin at noon with the Culinary Stroll presented by the Sag Harbor Hysterical Society. Participants should meet at Il Cappuccino at 30 Madison Street. While you’re waiting for straggling strollers and in need of a conversation starter, take a look south, to the corner of Madison and Union. You’re looking at the place where, 240 years ago, a small skirmish between British loyalists and American patriots broke out at what is now called the Battle of Sag Harbor. When everyone is gathered and food is had, the stroll will continue, visiting many of the village’s restaurants and enjoying the festivities along Main Street.

Sign-ups for the Frosty Plunge begin at 1 p.m. at the windmill. At 2 p.m. those brave souls who signed up will take the plunge into the icy waters off Windmill Beach. Proceeds from the Plunge go to the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corp. At the same time, live ice carving demonstrations will be taking place up and down the Long Wharf.

Not to be outdone, singer-songwriter Robert Bruey will perform at the same time inside Harbor Books at 20 Main Street. There’s no place better to be on a frosty Saturday than at a bookstore—with cats!—amirite!?

At 2:30 p.m., two special guests will be keeping warm inside the Sag Harbor Variety Store. Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen will be there for a family friendly meet and greet. While the kids are losing their minds—in either elation or utter fear—take a minute to admire the too often overlooked pictures and paraphernalia above the registers. It’s a true history lesson. As a matter of fact, the Sag Harbor Variety store has been in its present location since 1922 when Edward Hansen opened Hansen’s Variety.

Grenning Gallery will host the bossa nova sounds of Ludmilla Brazil and Marcello Velloso at 3 p.m. at their 17 Washington Street location. Acid Jazz Magazine said that listening to the two “is like sitting at a beachside café along Rio’s famed Copacabana Beach.” While you’re there, browse the new exhibit, “Expanding Truth: The Journey of the African-American Artist.”

From 3–4 p.m., back down at the windmill, Keith Lief will be performing his amazing fire and juggling show. As soon as Lief puts his fire out, walk up to BuddhaBerry at 125 Main Street for rock ’n’ roll acoustic duo The Spaghetti Westerners who will be performing there at 4 p.m. At the same time the Old Whalers’ Church at 44 Union Street—where that Revolutionary War battle you learned about took place—will offer a soup dinner at $5 per bowl.

Wait. Believe it or not, there’s more! At 5:45 p.m. back at the Long Wharf, The Fiery Sensations, a troupe of performers who express themselves through the fusion of lights, drums, fire and…snakes, will put on a fire dancing show.

If you’ve lasted this long—how couldn’t you?—stay for the final hurrah: fireworks over the harbor, a show designed and implemented by the sixth-generation, family-owned, Bellport-based Fireworks by Grucci, holders of the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Fireworks Display” ever recorded. Yeah, it should be pretty good.

For more information on events visit sagharborchamber.com