Highlights from Alec Baldwin’s Record-Breaking ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

by SOTH Team

East Ender Alec Baldwin hosted Saturday Night Live for a record 17th time this past Saturday, February 11. In his hilarious opening monologue, Baldwin reminisced about his past hosting appearances. Baldwin and SNL star Pete Davidson had a humorous exchange in which Davidson made “earnest” comments about how handsome Baldwin “used to be.” Davidson played up being too young to understand Baldwin’s past appearances.

Later, in a People’s Court sendup, Baldwin skewered President Donald Trump and the ongoing White House controversies. In the skit, Trump sued the 9th Circuit Judges for blocking his travel ban. “What do you call a lady judge, a flight attendant? I signed a tremendous travel ban—I didn’t read it but I signed it, people took pictures of me holding it up…I want the ban reinstated and also I want $725,” declared Baldwin-as-Trump. When things didn’t go his way, Vladimir Putin entered (a shirtless Beck Bennett, as always) as a character witness.

The politically charged episode of SNL also included an appearance by Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer aggressively attacking the press, Kate McKinnon as an increasingly unhinged Kellyanne Conway in a sketch inspired by Fatal Attraction and more.

Check out some clips from the episode below.