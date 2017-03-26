Hamptons Week Ahead, March 27–31: GE Smith and More

by What To Do

Did you have a good weekend? Don’t let the fun stop now. Here are some great events to make your work week just as fabulous.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ

6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. saltycanvashamptons.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

WINE DISCOVER WEDNESDAYS AT PARK PLACE WINES

5:30 p.m. An ongoing series of intimate, educational classes with sommeliers Lisa Schock and Chris Miller. Park Place Wines, 84 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-2622 parkplacewines.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

ROCK THE RETREAT AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE

7 p.m. Featuring GE Smith and Taylor Barton. Light apps courtesy of Hamptons Foodie. Benefits The Retreat. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-329-4398

THE INTERPLAY JAZZ ORCHESTRA AT THE JAZZ LOFT

7 p.m. Original compositions written by band members. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895 thejazzloft.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

RICK DERRINGER & GE SMITH AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com