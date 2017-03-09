Jerry Seinfeld Headlines Colossal Clusterfest Comedy and Music Festival June 2–4

by SOTH Team

On the small screens: Jerry Seinfeld, East Hampton’s favorite funnyman, will headline Colossal Clusterfest, a new comedy and music festival held by Comedy Central this June. The three-day event will also include appearances by Kevin Hart, Sara Silverman, Ice Cube, Bill Burr, Tegan and Sara, and many others. All performances will take place June 2–4 in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

What’s shaping up to be the Lollapalooza of comedy has a ridiculously huge lineup of standup comedy and musical talent, along with various attractions and even popular podcasts doing live shows. Podcasts scheduled to appear include Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the hilarious movie show How Did This Get Made, 2 Dope Queens, Politically Re-Active and Beautiful Anonymous with Chris Gethard.

Attractions include a Seinfeld TV show area with full-scale recreation of Jerry’s famous apartment, Festivus Pole, and a Seinfeld Smorgasbord with culinary delights from the Soup Nazi and Monk’s Cafe. The South Park section will feature “Sharable Moments” from the show’s history, a Memberberry Ball Pit, A Small-Town Food Court with eateries from the show, Manbearpig Roast (actually just a pig), and the Chili Con Carnival. Finally, the Always Sunny in Philadelphia attraction will offer a recreation of Paddy’s Pub complete with disgusting bathroom (for photo-ops only), the Gang’s Cuisine with Rum Ham and Beef and Beer, and a “Take To Stage” with Flipadelphia trivia, musical performances and surprise guests.

Along with the comedians already mentioned, Colossal Clusterfest will have standup by Hannibal Buress (of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad), Chris Hardwick (The Nerdist podcast, AMC’s Talking Dead), Broad City, Tig Notaro, SNL‘s Pete Davidson, Rachel Bloom, Anthony Jeselnik and about a dozen others.

Other musical guests include Maya Rudolph and her Prince cover band, Chromeo, Les Claypool, Ty Segall and more.

Visit clusterfest.com for ticket info and the full lineup.