Scarlett Johansson Stars in ‘Rough Night,’ Filmed in the Hamptons

by SOTH Team

East Ender Scarlett Johansson is still going strong after being named the top-grossing actor of 2016. Johansson will next star in raunch comedy Rough Night (formerly known as Rock That Body and Move That Body). In Rough Night, Johansson plays an engaged woman whose friends take her to Miami for a wild bachelorette party. After an evening of booze, drugs and partying, things go terribly awry when they accidentally kill the stripper they’ve hired. Panicking, the ladies scramble to cover up the stripper’s death.

Parts of the film were shot in Southampton back in September when the film was still under the title Rock That Body. East Enders may appreciate that the ladies’ house from the film is actually located at 49 East Beach Drive, overlooking Peconic Bay. Why not just set the film in the Hamptons?

This wacky-sounding film is directed by Lucia Aniello and stars Johansson, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon and Zoe Kravitz. Rough Night opens on June 16. Until then, here’s a Red Band, adults-only trailer for your entertainment.

