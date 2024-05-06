Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Douglas Elliman Broker Zachary Tunick

Zachary Tunick

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Zachary Tunick

Episode 181: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Zachary Tunick, licensed associate real estate broker at Douglas Elliman. For the past 35 years, Tunick has honed his skills in the vast arena that encompasses real estate and construction. The son of a Park Avenue attorney and a mother who was part of the great art trend in SoHo, he had the unique skill set of being business savvy and extraordinarily creative.

