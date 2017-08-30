Dig In to Dan’s Best Chinese Food in the Hamptons and North Fork

by Dan's Best of the Best

When East Enders need a break from cookouts, barbecue and seafood, a nice array of Chinese delights can really hit the spot. There’s no shortage of Chinese restaurants on the Twin Forks, but why not enjoy those at the top of the heap? Below we share our 2016 winners for Dan’s Best of the Best Chinese Food in the Hamptons and North Fork. Choose your favorite, or the one closest to you, and dig in!

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

No 1 Chinese Restaurant

670 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-8080

Gold

China Delight

471 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6191, gotochinadelight.com

Silver

Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue

357 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-728-2250, tonysasianfusion.com

Bronze

China Garden

26 Hampton Road, Southampton

631-283-8812, Facebook

Bronze

May Hung’s Kitchen

17 Eastport Manor Road, Eastport

631-325-8148, Facebook.com/MayHungsKitchen/

Bronze

Tony’s Fusion West

23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach

631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Jen’s Chinese Food

10095 Route 25, Mattituck

631-298-2066

Gold

Cai Hong Restaurant

46520 County Road, Southold

631-765-5999, Facebook