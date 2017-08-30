Dig In to Dan’s Best Chinese Food in the Hamptons and North Fork

Photo: jabiru/123RF
August 30, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

When East Enders need a break from cookouts, barbecue and seafood, a nice array of Chinese delights can really hit the spot. There’s no shortage of Chinese restaurants on the Twin Forks, but why not enjoy those at the top of the heap? Below we share our 2016 winners for Dan’s Best of the Best Chinese Food in the Hamptons and North Fork. Choose your favorite, or the one closest to you, and dig in!

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
No 1 Chinese Restaurant
670 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-726-8080

Gold
China Delight
471 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6191, gotochinadelight.com

Silver
Tony’s Asian Fusion – East Quogue
357 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-728-2250, tonysasianfusion.com

Bronze
China Garden
26 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-283-8812, Facebook

Bronze
May Hung’s Kitchen
17 Eastport Manor Road, Eastport
631-325-8148, Facebook.com/MayHungsKitchen/

Bronze
Tony’s Fusion West
23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach
631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Jen’s Chinese Food
10095 Route 25, Mattituck
631-298-2066

Gold
Cai Hong Restaurant
46520 County Road, Southold
631-765-5999, Facebook

