Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Lucy Rubin Paints Dan’s Kite Fly

by Honoring the Artist

What will you be doing tomorrow, Sunday, August 6 from 5:30–8 p.m.? Why not go fly a kite? Dan’s Papers Annual Kite Fly—celebrating its 45th anniversary—is back at Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack! Sponsored by Nest Seekers International, Stop & Shop and People’s United Bank the kite fly is, as always, free and open to the public. This year’s Kite Fly will feature face painting and the musical stylings of Jim Turner, who has shared the stage with such greats as Paul McCartney, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Dave Mason, Taj Mahal, Nell Carter and G.E. Smith, among others, both as a solo performer and with The Jim Turner Band. So bring your blankets or chairs, food and drink and, of course, don’t forget your kites! Awards at Dan’s Annual Kite Fly will be given in several categories: Most Colorful Kite, Highest Flying Kite, Best Nautical Kite, Best Homemade Kite and Most Beautiful Kite. The oldest and youngest kite fliers will also be recognized.

In celebration of the 45th Kite Fly, this week’s cover, by East End artist Lucy Rubin, is a representation of the family fun one might expect when the sun is out, the water is right and kites are catching a breeze. Rubin’s use of vibrant colors, stars and stripes and, of course, the beach, puts us in just the right mood during these, the waning dog days of summer.

Could you talk about your inspiration for this piece?

I had so much fun drawing this picture. How many ways [are there] to fly a kite? I usually start with one image and, before you know it, I have crowded into one picture many more. It becomes exciting and fun. I think with almost any picture, it has its own way of developing. I’m inspired as I work and a creation forms in front of me.

What is your method of creating your work?

I always carry a pencil and art paper with me. I’ll sketch what I see along the way, and when I decide it’s time to add color, I’m usually at home where I can spread out my pencils and bring the picture to life.

Do you always work only with pencils?

I’ve worked with oil and acrylic on some larger pieces.

Do you have a specific kind of pencils you like to use?

I like to work with Prisma color pencils, I seem to have the most control.

Do you have any advice to give an aspiring artist?

My advice to aspiring artists is the same advice I give myself. Every time I start a new work, draw what you see and how it feels to you. It will become your own work. I’m in awe of works by many other artists. They all have their own quality.

What will you do next?

I hope to keep growing in my ability as an artist and I’m overjoyed by the recognition I’ve achieved.

