Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, August 30, 2017

August 30, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Head high to overhead ground-swell with N winds! Go have fun!!

Wind Forecast:
N winds at 20-25 kt, becoming NW at 10-15 kt late.

Water Temp: 68°–69°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 7:48 a.m. • HIGH: 3:31 p.m. • LOW: 9:46 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Continued ground-swell with W winds early a.m. Thursday, N wind flatness Friday–Saturday, onshore wind-slop Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

