Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Work Out Together, Literally

by SOTH Team

Water Mill star Jennifer Lopez and her baseball player beau Alex Rodriguez recently shared the secret to their rock hard bods—they work out together!

The couple has shared shots of them together at the gym on social media, including this Instagram story video that concludes with Rodriguez using Lopez to enhance his pushups.

In the below Instagram shot, the couple sit side by side on workout mats with what are clearly very well worn kettle bells.

You push me I push you… #yinandyang #rise #balance #insideandout Getting it in at @trufusion #namaste A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:52am PDT



J.Lo and A-Rod The duo were seen getting their fitness on at her favorite gym, Madison Square Club in Manhattan, according to Us Weekly, which got the scoop on their routines from trainer David Kirsch. Apparently, the social media glimpses aren’t just for laughs—the duo use partner-based exercises to maximize their efforts. Kirsch told Us Weekly that they use partner sit-ups with medicine balls and partner pushups—15 reps of each. He said they also do “15 reps of reverse crunches and planks with dumbbell row and triceps extensions.” Whatever that means…

Both Lopez and Rodriguez are fitness fanatics and they generally use simple equipment, so not affording the latest gadgets and machinery is no excuse. Bummer.