Look Inside the New Isola Restaurant on Shelter Island

by Hampton Eats

Shelter Island’s newest restaurant, Isola, has finally opened its doors at 15 Grand Avenue, in the center of the Historic Heights District. The Italian eatery and bar debuted quietly over July 4 weekend, providing a much anticipated glimpse into the newly renovated building formerly home to Sweet Tomato’s, Chamberlain’s and The Cook—all island institutions during their respective times.

Guests can dine in the bar or dining room, or alfresco on the covered side and front porches, both prime areas for people watching on busy summer evenings.

Currently open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, Isola will soon add breakfast and Sunday Brunch to their offerings.

The menu offers New Italian cuisine as well as a comprehensive wine list and specialty cocktail menu. Highlights include line-caught fish, burratta and gourmet brick oven pizza. To create their dishes, Isola sources ingredients from local farms and fisheries, such as Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor, Southold Fish Market and North Fork Smoked Fish Company.

“Locally sourcing our menu is an incredible way to discover and celebrate the local fare of the East End, as well as offer our guests the culinary experience of farm-to-table with every dish,” notes Chef Nathan, who brings 17 years of cooking experience, including Executive Chef positions at Mad & Vin at the Landsby and Santa Ynez Inn, both located in Santa Barbara, California wine country.

Isola owner Brad Kitkowski, a commercial insurance executive, splits his time between Manhattan and Shelter Island, and has been a summer resident on the island for the past decade. “We truly hope to add to the already vibrant Shelter Island community with our culinary vision for Isola, sure to please year round residents and island visitors alike,” Kitkowski says, adding, “We plan to offer seasonal dishes featuring the freshest ingredients the East End has to offer, giving guests a true taste of Shelter Island living.”

For more information and reservations, visit isolany.com or call 631-749-9036.