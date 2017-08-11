Montauk Events, August 11–12: Country Line Dancing and More

From music to shopping and everything in between, have fun in Montauk this weekend! For more, visit events.DansPapers.com.
DANCE
Country Line Dancing with Joel
When: August 11, 4 p.m.
Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway
What: Joel will teach some of the most popular line dances today. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes!
Contact: 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org
SHOPPING
Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair
When: August 12, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: Second House Museum, Montauk Highway and Second House Road, Montauk
What: All kinds of affordable arts and crafts are available.
Contact: 631-566-2877, montaukhistoricalsociety.org
MUSIC
ZZ Ward
When: August 12, 6 p.m.
Where: The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street
What: Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward’s single, “Put The Gun Down,” broke into the top 40 on the Billboard Alternative chart and top 10 on the AAA radio chart.
Contact: 631-483-5037, thesurflodge.com
Mamalee Rose and Friends
When: August 13, 6 p.m.
Where: Gosman’s, 500 West Lake Drive
What: Gosman’s hosts free outdoor concerts weekly. Mamalee Rose and Friends is a six-piece band featuring two female vocalists that plays R&B, soul, rock and standards.
Contact: 631-668-5330
ART
Paint & Sip with The Salty Canvas
When: August 12, 4 p.m.
Where: Montauk Yacht Club, 32 Star Island Road
What: A local instructor will guide you through the themed painting. No experience is necessary and the class includes one free glass of wine.
Contact: 631-267-5341, saltycanvashamptons.com