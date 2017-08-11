Montauk Events, August 11–12: Country Line Dancing and More

Photo: Robert Lerich/123rf
August 11, 2017 by What To Do

From music to shopping and everything in between, have fun in Montauk this weekend! For more, visit events.DansPapers.com.

DANCE
Country Line Dancing with Joel
When: August 11, 4 p.m.
Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway
What: Joel will teach some of the most popular line dances today. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes!
Contact: 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

SHOPPING
Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair
When: August 12, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Where: Second House Museum, Montauk Highway and Second House Road, Montauk
What: All kinds of affordable arts and crafts are available.
Contact: 631-566-2877, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

MUSIC
ZZ Ward
When: August 12, 6 p.m.
Where: The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street
What: Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward’s single, “Put The Gun Down,” broke into the top 40 on the Billboard Alternative chart and top 10 on the AAA radio chart.
Contact: 631-483-5037, thesurflodge.com

Mamalee Rose and Friends
When: August 13, 6 p.m.
Where: Gosman’s, 500 West Lake Drive
What: Gosman’s hosts free outdoor concerts weekly. Mamalee Rose and Friends is a six-piece band featuring two female vocalists that plays R&B, soul, rock and standards.
Contact: 631-668-5330

ART
Paint & Sip with The Salty Canvas
When: August 12, 4 p.m.
Where: Montauk Yacht Club, 32 Star Island Road
What: A local instructor will guide you through the themed painting. No experience is necessary and the class includes one free glass of wine.
Contact: 631-267-5341, saltycanvashamptons.com

Related Articles

MontaukMontauk Events, July 28–30: Gosman’s, The Surf Lodge & Moreditch plainsMontauk Weekend Events: Run, Sing, Shop & MoreThe Surf Lodge, MontaukMontauk Weekend Events, 8/12–8/14: Music, Crafts & MoreMontaukMontauk Events, July 14–16: Grand Slam Fishing Tournament and More

BACK TO What to Do

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
“Dans
Skip to toolbar