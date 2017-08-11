Montauk Events, August 11–12: Country Line Dancing and More

by What To Do

From music to shopping and everything in between, have fun in Montauk this weekend! For more, visit events.DansPapers.com.

DANCE

Country Line Dancing with Joel

When: August 11, 4 p.m.

Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway

What: Joel will teach some of the most popular line dances today. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes!

Contact: 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

SHOPPING

Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair

When: August 12, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Second House Museum, Montauk Highway and Second House Road, Montauk

What: All kinds of affordable arts and crafts are available.

Contact: 631-566-2877, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

MUSIC

ZZ Ward

When: August 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street

What: Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward’s single, “Put The Gun Down,” broke into the top 40 on the Billboard Alternative chart and top 10 on the AAA radio chart.

Contact: 631-483-5037, thesurflodge.com

Mamalee Rose and Friends

When: August 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Gosman’s, 500 West Lake Drive

What: Gosman’s hosts free outdoor concerts weekly. Mamalee Rose and Friends is a six-piece band featuring two female vocalists that plays R&B, soul, rock and standards.

Contact: 631-668-5330

ART

Paint & Sip with The Salty Canvas

When: August 12, 4 p.m.

Where: Montauk Yacht Club, 32 Star Island Road

What: A local instructor will guide you through the themed painting. No experience is necessary and the class includes one free glass of wine.

Contact: 631-267-5341, saltycanvashamptons.com