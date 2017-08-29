North Fork Art Collective Opens Greenport Gallery and Studio

by Oliver Peterson

At a time when East End storefronts are becoming more corporate, and the unique, homespun or quirky seem to be dying off—especially in the Hamptons—the newly formed North Fork Art Collective are doing something really special with their recently completed exhibition and workspace at 19 Front Street in the center of downtown Greenport.

This new collective of young, emerging artists from both the Hamptons and North Fork are hoping to shake up the local gallery and art scene with this exciting new endeavor, and it’s something the community should absolutely embrace. The East End needs more projects like this.

Officially opening this weekend, the North Fork Art Collective aims to display work by their member artists at the space, as well as provide opportunities for community exhibition and participation, such as classes and events.

Members of the collective include founder and chalk artist Kara Hoblin, photographer Madison Fender, draftswoman Kelly Franke, landscape photographer Jeremy Garretson and mixed media artist Peter Treiber Jr. from the North Fork, and painter Emma Ballou and mixed media artist Scott Bluedorn from the South Fork. The artists met through mutual connections and are striving to bond and strengthen the local art communities of both forks that, they point out, “have not traditionally been so well aligned.”

The collective will curate and produce exhibitions and events in the community-oriented space that offer a platform for “underexposed creatives from all backgrounds.” Through an extended membership, they hope the community will help support the space and possible future expansion, as their lease is temporary in the current Front Street location. It will also serve as a working artists studio for collective members, giving the public a chance to see work in progress and, of course, offering the membership a communal place to make art.

North Fork Art Collective is introducing themselves, their mission and their new space with an official opening party this Friday, September 1 from 6–9 p.m. Along with fabulous art on view, the event will feature live music by local singer-songwriter Julia King, and food and refreshments courtesy of First and South, Lombardi’s Love Lane Market, Bridge Lane wine and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. An after party will follow at First and South restaurant (100 South Street) in Greenport.

For more information, contact Kara Hoblin at karahoblin@gmail.com, nofoartcollective@gmail.com or 631-365-3711. Visit North Fork Art Collective on Facebook here.