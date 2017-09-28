Hamptons Event Highlights: San Gennaro, Titan Run and More

Hamptons Event Highlights: San Gennaro, Titan Run and More
Bird's eye view of the carnival area of the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons. Photo credit: Barbara Lassen
September 28, 2017 by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more events, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

CONCERTS
ABBAFAB
When: September 29, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: The ABBA tribute band performs hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and “Mamma Mia.” The dance floor will be open, so get ready to party!
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

FAIRS & FESTS
7th Annual San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons
When: September 30, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; October 1, 10 p.m.–8 p.m.
Where: Good Ground Road, Hampton Bays
What: Enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, delicious Italian delicacies and more at this annual festival in Hampton Bays.
Contact: 631-728-0066, sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com

SPORTS & FITNESS
The Titan Run 5K
When: September 30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Where: 4H Camp, 3186 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Are you a fan of American Ninja Warrior and extreme fitness challenges? Head to Riverhead for this intense 5K, which includes running, jumping, crawling and more. Those who complete will receive a finisher’s medal.
Contact: 631-433-8286, thetitanrun.com

OUTDOORS
Stony Hill Hike
When: September 30, 10 a.m.
Where: Meet on Red Dirt Road, Amagansett
What: Take a walk along Amagansett’s Stony Hill area, offering miles of wide, shaded trails, glacial kettle holes and more during this two-hour hike. Bring water.
Contact: 212-769-4311, ehtps.org

FOOD
Artists’ Table
When: October 1, noon
Where: The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill
What: Experience a farm-to-table meal prepared by restaurateur and local chef Jason Weiner, with an artistic presentation by Artist-in-Residence and 2017 Inga Maren Otto Fellow Royce Weatherly.
Contact: 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Related Articles

Italian SausageSan Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Returns in Hampton Bays Bird's eye view of the carnival area of the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons.2015 San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons to Be Held This Weekend Suffolk TheaterHamptons Events, June 23–25: Dance to Sinatra and More Kites in flight!Hamptons Event Highlights, August 4–6: Dan’s Kite Fly and More

BACK TO What to Do

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo