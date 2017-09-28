Hamptons Event Highlights: San Gennaro, Titan Run and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more events, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

CONCERTS

ABBAFAB

When: September 29, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: The ABBA tribute band performs hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando” and “Mamma Mia.” The dance floor will be open, so get ready to party!

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

FAIRS & FESTS

7th Annual San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

When: September 30, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; October 1, 10 p.m.–8 p.m.

Where: Good Ground Road, Hampton Bays

What: Enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, delicious Italian delicacies and more at this annual festival in Hampton Bays.

Contact: 631-728-0066, sangennarofeastofthehamptons.com

SPORTS & FITNESS

The Titan Run 5K

When: September 30, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: 4H Camp, 3186 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Are you a fan of American Ninja Warrior and extreme fitness challenges? Head to Riverhead for this intense 5K, which includes running, jumping, crawling and more. Those who complete will receive a finisher’s medal.

Contact: 631-433-8286, thetitanrun.com

OUTDOORS

Stony Hill Hike

When: September 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Meet on Red Dirt Road, Amagansett

What: Take a walk along Amagansett’s Stony Hill area, offering miles of wide, shaded trails, glacial kettle holes and more during this two-hour hike. Bring water.

Contact: 212-769-4311, ehtps.org

FOOD

Artists’ Table

When: October 1, noon

Where: The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill

What: Experience a farm-to-table meal prepared by restaurateur and local chef Jason Weiner, with an artistic presentation by Artist-in-Residence and 2017 Inga Maren Otto Fellow Royce Weatherly.

Contact: 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org