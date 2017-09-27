Jerry Seinfeld Tells Howard Stern Who Originally Auditioned for ‘Seinfeld’

Jerry Seinfeld. Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
September 27, 2017 by SOTH Team

Hamptonite and Long Island native Jerry Seinfeld recently launched his latest Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, in which he talks about his career before the now-iconic sitcom and takes viewers on a trip back to his childhood and early days doing standup in New York City.

The comedian recently appeared on fellow East Ender Howard Stern‘s radio show, where he discussed other actors who auditioned for roles in Seinfeld but weren’t cast for various reasons. Among the famous names who read for Elaine are Rosie O’Donnell, who wasn’t right for the role, and Will & Grace star Megan Mullally, who would have been cast if not for Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “We liked [Mullally] a lot,” Seinfeld told Stern, “But then Julia came in.”

Check out a trailer of Jerry Before Seinfeld below.

