8 Reasons You Can’t Miss Taste @ Port Jefferson on October 21

The season’s biggest food and wine event is almost here! The 2017 Taste @ Port Jefferson is the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this maritime village a treasured dining destination, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever before. Overlooking the waterfront in Port Jefferson, revelers will raise the roof inside the Village Center and beneath the tent at Harborfront Park this year, and you don’t want to miss out! As the sun goes down on Saturday, October 21, the lights will come up on this can’t-miss gathering of local chefs and restaurants, plus nonstop pours of wines, beers and top-shelf spirits, live entertainment and more.

The Ultimate Night Out—Date night, couple’s night, reunion night—whatever you call it, there’s no better way to have an unforgettable Saturday night out than by sharing great food, luscious libations, music and more at the Taste @ Port Jefferson—an evening event for the first time!

The VIP Experience—Make your night even more memorable with a true top-shelf experience. VIPs get one-hour early entry into the event—skip the line!—plus access to the exclusive Sail Room VIP lounge high above beautiful Port Jefferson Harbor. The Lounge will offer VIP-only treats you can’t get anywhere else at the event—live cooking-and-tasting demos, specialty pours, a raw bar by Port Jefferson Lobster House, decadent desserts by Kilwin’s and A Cake in Time, entertainment by Carolyn Benson and more. Plus you’ll get a VIP gift bag.

Dine Out at 35 Hot Spots—Why make one reservation when you can have 30? Yes, you read that right. This year’s event boasts a lineup of 35 restaurants and purveyors serving up everything from incredible Italian fare to inspired Indian, spectacular seafood to marvelous Mexican and Cuban cuisine, terrific Thai to blow-your-mind barbecue and more.

Meet the Host with the Most—The energy and excitement of the night go to a whole new level with this year’s host—News 12 Long Island’s own Elisa DiStefano, who can’t wait to bring her passion for all things culinary to Harborfront Park.

Vote for Your Top Taste—Everyone always has favorites, and you’ll get to vote for yours at the Taste @ Port Jeff. After you’ve enjoyed all the offerings at the event, head over to the purveyor who tickled your taste buds the most and cast your vote. It can be food, drink, whatever—glory awaits the winner as this year’s People’s Choice honoree.

Hall of Fame Live Music—What’s a party without a band that will have you on your feet all night long? Guests will be dancing the night away with the one and only New Life Crisis, the 2016 inductees into the Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Hall of Fame.

Honoring Local Heroes—The 2017 Taste @ Port Jefferson toasts the Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen, who have been providing hot, nutritious meals at soup kitchens five days a week for more than 27 years. The volunteer staff has increased to more than 200 members, serving guests typically

numbering between 50 to more than 100 nightly.

That Wondrous Waterfront — Few locales are as stunning as Port Jefferson Harbor…especially when you’re gazing out at the sunset from amid the most spectacular gastronomic gathering Port Jefferson has ever seen. If you can find a better background for that selfie, let us know! We’ll see you there!

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP Early Access begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $99. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. Every ticket holder receives free event parking and complimentary shuttle service to and from Harborfront Park. To purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com. Dan’s Papers is the media sponsor of the 2017 Taste @ Port Jefferson.