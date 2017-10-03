Behind the Hedges: Elie Tahari Lists Sagaponack Oceanfront

by Behind the Hedges

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…

In 1998, HS2 Architecture designed this gorgeous oceanfront property in Sagaponack for ad guru Jay Chiat, making use of an antique barn and gardens by Edwina von Gal. Fashion tycoon Elie Tahari purchased the property for $12.1 million following Chiat’s death in 2004, and is now selling it. On 2.5 acres of land with 250 feet of beachfront, there’s a 60-foot lap pool surrounded by olive trees, a dining pergola and a basketball half-court. The 4,500 square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with pre-approved plans for an addition/expansion to the house should the buyer choose to do so. The asking price is $45 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com