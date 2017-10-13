Behind the Hedges: Unique Montauk Listing and More

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM…

You haven’t seen an interior like this before. Owned by celebrity/fashion photographer Raphael Mazzucco, this Montauk listing is covered in fine art pieces, hand-sculpted fireplaces and paint-speckled floors. It’s 3,500 square feet, with a large kitchen and an outdoor kitchen, a sink made out of Arizona turquoise in the master bathroom, sunken stones throughout and a sauna equipped with infrared technology. This four-bedroom, four-bath house on one acre of land is listed by Dylan Eckhardt of Nest Seekers at $4.35 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

ALSO:

It’s a Mod, Mod, Mod, Modular World in Hamptons Homebuilding