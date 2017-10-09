Behind the Hedges: Lasata (Partially) Goes Into Contract

by Behind the Hedges

Lasata, the East Hampton childhood summer home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has gone into contract… sort of. To be specific, a four-acre empty parcel that was offered either separately or together with the main house is in contract. The last asking price for the parcel was $12 million. Meanwhile, the package deal of seven acres and the Lasata house has been lowered from $35 million to $30 million. When the property was first listed—11 acres and the house—it was going for $52 million.