by SOTH Team

Hamptonites Matt Lauer and Jimmy Buffett were seen in Sag Harbor waters on Buffett’s seaplane, according to a report by Page Six. Buffett, who was in the city for rehearsals of his upcoming Broadway show Escape to Margaritaville, appeared on Lauer’s Today show to discuss the project.

There’s no word on where the two headed after landing in the Hamptons, but we’re sure they had a good time. Check out Buffett’s appearance on Today below.