Top 25 Songs for Your Bridgehampton Road Rally Playlist: 20–16

by Bridgehampton Road Rally & Tour d'Hamptons

Everyone knows that driving and good music go together like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, tequila and lime—and every other inseparable pair. Each driver/navigator team will surely have a soundtrack in mind for the Bridgehampton Road Rally and Tour d’Hamptons drives, leaving the Bridgehampton Museum grounds starting at noon on Saturday, October 7—but we couldn’t resist sharing a few must-listen songs for what might very well be the most important playlist of the season.

Each day, we'll post five songs we think would make for great listening during the event.

20. Bruce Springsteen “Pink Cadillac”

19. Rascal Flatts “Life Is a Highway”

18. Prince “Little Red Corvette”

17. Roger Miller “King of the Road”

16. Ronnie & the Daytonas “GTO”

For more info about the Bridgehampton Road Rally and Tour d’Hamptons, including how to register, visit BridgehamptonRally.com.