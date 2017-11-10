Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses and personalities won in the many North Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – North Fork Craft Gallery
Gold – William Ris Gallery
Silver – Gallery North
Silver – Nova Constellatio Gallery
Bronze – East End Arts Council
Bronze – Gallery M
BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Gold – Daniel Pollera
Silver – Alex Ferrone Gallery
Silver – Yvonne Dagger
BEST EAST END PERSONALITY
Platinum – Lisa Dabrowski
Platinum – Bonnie Grice
Gold – Nancy Atlas
Silver – Scotty Hart
Bronze – Brian the Cannon Bannon
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center
Gold – The All Star
Silver – Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel
Bronze – Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard
Bronze – The Big Duck
BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Inda Eaton
Silver – Laura Hoch
Bronze – Michele Romeo
BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – In The Groove
Gold – Sahara
Silver – Spaghetti Westerners
Bronze – Who Are Those Guys
BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Dante Mazzetti
Gold – Klyph Black
Silver – Paul Mahos
Bronze – Marty Attridge
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas
Gold – Greenport Theatre
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society
Gold – The Jazz Loft
Silver – Custer Institute & Observatory
Bronze – East End Arts Council
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Platinum – WLNG 92.1FM
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WBAZ 102.5
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – The North Fork Community Theatre
Gold – Neo-Political Cowgirls
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum – Suffolk Theater
Gold – The North Fork Community Theatre
Silver – Vail-Leavitt Music Hall
Bronze – Staller Center