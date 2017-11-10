Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses and personalities won in the many North Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

Keep your eye out for all our 2017 winners in the November 10, 2017 issue of Dan’s Papers and right here on DansPapers.com. Join us in celebrating this year’s winners at the annual Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert featuring 2017 Best of the Best Local Band winner Hopefully Forgiven at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead this Friday, November 10 from 7:30–10:30 p.m.—get your tickets at BOTBConcert.com!

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum – North Fork Craft Gallery

Gold – William Ris Gallery

Silver – Gallery North

Silver – Nova Constellatio Gallery

Bronze – East End Arts Council

Bronze – Gallery M

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER

Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Gold – Daniel Pollera

Silver – Alex Ferrone Gallery

Silver – Yvonne Dagger

BEST EAST END PERSONALITY

Platinum – Lisa Dabrowski

Platinum – Bonnie Grice

Gold – Nancy Atlas

Silver – Scotty Hart

Bronze – Brian the Cannon Bannon

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center

Gold – The All Star

Silver – Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel

Bronze – Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

Bronze – The Big Duck

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Monica Murphy

Gold – Inda Eaton

Silver – Laura Hoch

Bronze – Michele Romeo

BEST LOCAL BAND

Platinum – In The Groove

Gold – Sahara

Silver – Spaghetti Westerners

Bronze – Who Are Those Guys

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Dante Mazzetti

Gold – Klyph Black

Silver – Paul Mahos

Bronze – Marty Attridge

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas

Gold – Greenport Theatre

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society

Gold – The Jazz Loft

Silver – Custer Institute & Observatory

Bronze – East End Arts Council

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM 92.9

Platinum – WLNG 92.1FM

Gold – WPPB 88.3

Silver – WBAZ 102.5

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum – The North Fork Community Theatre

Gold – Neo-Political Cowgirls

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum – Suffolk Theater

Gold – The North Fork Community Theatre

Silver – Vail-Leavitt Music Hall

Bronze – Staller Center