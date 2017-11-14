Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!
BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.
Gold – North Fork Animal Welfare League
Silver – North Shore Horse Rescue
Bronze – Kent Animal Shelter
BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum – North Fork Animal Welfare League
Gold – Kent Animal Shelter
Silver – Southold Animal Shelter
BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum – Katrina Winsor
Gold – North Fork School for Dogs
Silver – GLD Dog Training
BEST GROOMER
Platinum – Dorene Phillips
Gold – Donna’s Country Clipper
Silver – Katie’s Kuts
Bronze – Harbor Pets
BEST PET SITTER
Platinum – Donna Goldense
Gold – Hounds Town
Silver – See Spot Run Deb Stroup
Bronze – Chateau de Paws
BEST PET STORE
Platinum – Dog Town
Gold – Fetch
BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum – Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital
Gold – Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital Dr. Haunush
Silver – Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital