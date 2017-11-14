Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Pet & Animal Services

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Pet & Animal Services categories!

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP

Platinum – LI Kitties Inc.

Gold – North Fork Animal Welfare League

Silver – North Shore Horse Rescue

Bronze – Kent Animal Shelter

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER

Platinum – North Fork Animal Welfare League

Gold – Kent Animal Shelter

Silver – Southold Animal Shelter

BEST DOG TRAINER

Platinum – Katrina Winsor

Gold – North Fork School for Dogs

Silver – GLD Dog Training

BEST GROOMER

Platinum – Dorene Phillips

Gold – Donna’s Country Clipper

Silver – Katie’s Kuts

Bronze – Harbor Pets

BEST PET SITTER

Platinum – Donna Goldense

Gold – Hounds Town

Silver – See Spot Run Deb Stroup

Bronze – Chateau de Paws

BEST PET STORE

Platinum – Dog Town

Gold – Fetch

BEST VETERINARIAN

Platinum – Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital

Gold – Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital Dr. Haunush

Silver – Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital