Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Shopping
November 20, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Shopping categories!

BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – In the Attic Too
Silver – Beall & Bell
Silver – The Times Vintage

BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer Appliances
Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead

BEST AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Mullen Motors
Gold – Apple Honda
Silver – Eagle Chevy
Bronze – Lucas Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Mullen Motors
Gold – Lucas Ford
Silver – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – Apple Honda
Gold – Eagle Auto Mall

BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle

BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Albertson Marine

BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – Burton’s Bookstore
Silver – Black Cat Books

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Renee’s Kid’s Corner

BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE
Platinum – ChickenKidz

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Gold – Textile Mill End Shop

BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Ivy League Flowers Gifts
Gold – Blooms by Design
Silver – Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop
Bronze – Homeside Florist & Greenhouses

BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Chaps Corner

BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – King Kullen – Cutchogue
Gold – IGA – Southold

BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Ace Hardware – Southold
Platinum – Orlowski Mattituck
Gold – Jamesport True Value

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DECOR
Platinum – Phoebe & Belle
Gold – Renee’s
Silver – 1670 Furniture House
Bronze – The Weathered Barn

BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Sea Creations
Gold – Jewelry Clinic

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Crinoline Boutique
Silver – American Eagle Outfitters – Riverhead

BEST NURSERY GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Verderber’s Nursery
Platinum – Clark’s Garden
Gold – Shade Tree Nursery
Silver – The Garden Fusion

BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – North Fork Optical
Platinum – General Vision Services

BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Journeys
Gold – Famous Footwear Outlet

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – East End Sporting Goods

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – One Love Beach

BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Goldsmith’s

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Mint – Love Lane
Silver – Creations by Lisa
Bronze – Renee’s
Bronze – Impulse Boutique – Greenport

