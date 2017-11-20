Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Shopping

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Shopping categories!

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace

Gold – In the Attic Too

Silver – Beall & Bell

Silver – The Times Vintage

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer Appliances

Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead

BEST AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Mullen Motors

Gold – Apple Honda

Silver – Eagle Chevy

Bronze – Lucas Ford

BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC

Platinum – Mullen Motors

Gold – Lucas Ford

Silver – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN

Platinum – Apple Honda

Gold – Eagle Auto Mall

BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Lighthouse Marina

Gold – Albertson Marine

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace

Gold – Burton’s Bookstore

Silver – Black Cat Books

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – The Beginning Apparel

Gold – Renee’s Kid’s Corner

BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE

Platinum – ChickenKidz

BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES

Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Gold – Textile Mill End Shop

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Ivy League Flowers Gifts

Gold – Blooms by Design

Silver – Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop

Bronze – Homeside Florist & Greenhouses

BEST FORMAL WEAR

Platinum – Chaps Corner

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – King Kullen – Cutchogue

Gold – IGA – Southold

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Ace Hardware – Southold

Platinum – Orlowski Mattituck

Gold – Jamesport True Value

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DECOR

Platinum – Phoebe & Belle

Gold – Renee’s

Silver – 1670 Furniture House

Bronze – The Weathered Barn

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – Sea Creations

Gold – Jewelry Clinic

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – The Beginning Apparel

Gold – Crinoline Boutique

Silver – American Eagle Outfitters – Riverhead

BEST NURSERY GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Verderber’s Nursery

Platinum – Clark’s Garden

Gold – Shade Tree Nursery

Silver – The Garden Fusion

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – North Fork Optical

Platinum – General Vision Services

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Journeys

Gold – Famous Footwear Outlet

BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT

Platinum – East End Sporting Goods

BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR

Platinum – One Love Beach

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Goldsmith’s

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – The Beginning Apparel

Gold – Mint – Love Lane

Silver – Creations by Lisa

Bronze – Renee’s

Bronze – Impulse Boutique – Greenport