Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: North Fork Shopping

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which local businesses won in the many North Fork Shopping categories!
Find more Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners here!
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your favorites in the Hamptons and North Fork.
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – In the Attic Too
Silver – Beall & Bell
Silver – The Times Vintage
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer Appliances
Gold – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead
BEST AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Mullen Motors
Gold – Apple Honda
Silver – Eagle Chevy
Bronze – Lucas Ford
BEST AUTO DEALER / DOMESTIC
Platinum – Mullen Motors
Gold – Lucas Ford
Silver – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury
BEST AUTO DEALER / FOREIGN
Platinum – Apple Honda
Gold – Eagle Auto Mall
BEST BAIT / TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Dan’s Bike Rental
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Albertson Marine
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – Burton’s Bookstore
Silver – Black Cat Books
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Renee’s Kid’s Corner
BEST CONSIGNMENT / THRIFT STORE
Platinum – ChickenKidz
BEST FABRIC / TEXTILES
Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Gold – Textile Mill End Shop
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Ivy League Flowers Gifts
Gold – Blooms by Design
Silver – Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop
Bronze – Homeside Florist & Greenhouses
BEST FORMAL WEAR
Platinum – Chaps Corner
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – King Kullen – Cutchogue
Gold – IGA – Southold
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Ace Hardware – Southold
Platinum – Orlowski Mattituck
Gold – Jamesport True Value
BEST HOME FURNISHINGS / DECOR
Platinum – Phoebe & Belle
Gold – Renee’s
Silver – 1670 Furniture House
Bronze – The Weathered Barn
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Sea Creations
Gold – Jewelry Clinic
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Crinoline Boutique
Silver – American Eagle Outfitters – Riverhead
BEST NURSERY GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Verderber’s Nursery
Platinum – Clark’s Garden
Gold – Shade Tree Nursery
Silver – The Garden Fusion
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – North Fork Optical
Platinum – General Vision Services
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Journeys
Gold – Famous Footwear Outlet
BEST SPORTING GOODS EQUIPMENT
Platinum – East End Sporting Goods
BEST SURF SHOP / BEACH WEAR
Platinum – One Love Beach
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Goldsmith’s
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – The Beginning Apparel
Gold – Mint – Love Lane
Silver – Creations by Lisa
Bronze – Renee’s
Bronze – Impulse Boutique – Greenport