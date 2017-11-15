HIFF Seeks 2018 Screenwriters Lab Submissions

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has begun taking submissions for their 2018 Screenwriters Lab on April 6–8, 2018. Now in its 18th year, the Lab helps develop up-and-coming screenwriting talent by pairing established writers and producers with emerging talents, chosen by HIFF, at an intimate gathering in the Springs section of East Hampton.

HIFF is seeking a broad selection of feature-length screenplay submissions from writers of all ages addressing a range of subject matter. Early bird submissions are due November 28, regular submissions must be in by December 12, and late submissions will be accepted through January 2, 2018. A further deadline via Withoutabox extends to January 11.

Click here for submission link and fee information.

During the Lab, mentors advise emerging writers in a one-on-one creative setting while additional events bring the participants together with board members, the local artistic community, and other friends of the festival. Scripts from past writers are produced, distributed and screened at festivals around the country each year, and the Lab continues to be an inspiring and safe place for artists to find and hone their creative vision.

A number of recent projects in the Lab have gone on to festivals such as Sundance, South by Southwest, Karlovy Vary, Locarno and the Los Angeles Film Festival. Highlights include Short Term 12 with Brie Larson and John Gallagher, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Award at SXSW, The Discoverers starring Griffin Dunne, Little Accidents featuring Elizabeth Banks and Chloe Sevigny, Fort Bliss starring Michelle Monaghan & Ron Livingston, and 2010 Sundance Film Festival Closing Night film Twelve starring Hamptonite Ellen Barkin and Emma Roberts.

Recent mentors at the lab include Alex Dinelaris (Birdman); Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy); Debra Granik (Winter’s Bone); Oren Moverman (The Messenger, Love and Mercy); Michael Cunningham (The Hours, Evening); James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Truth); Robin Swicord (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button); Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins); Rob Siegel (The Wrestler, The Founder); Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson, Mississippi Grind); David Siegel (What Maisie Knew); Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man); Billy Frolick (Madagascar); J.D. Zeik (Ronin); J. Robin Baitz (People I Know, The Substance of Fire); Ted Griffin (Oceans Eleven); Whit Stillman (Metropolitan, Love and Friendship); Ira Sachs (Little Men, Love is Strange); Andy Bienen (Boys Don’t Cry); Jeff Sharp (Producer, The Yellow Birds); Lawrence Konner (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire); Maria Maggenti (The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love); Sabrina Dhawan (Monsoon Wedding, Cosmopolitan); Gregory Widen (Highlander, Backdraft); Mark Christopher (54); Maggie Greenwald (Songcatcher, Ballad of Little Jo); Laurie Collyer (Sherrybaby); Lawrence Lasker (Sneakers, War Games); Chap Taylor (Changing Lanes, National Treasure); and Dylan Kidd (Roger Dodger, P.S.).

Visit hamptonsfilmfest.org for more info.