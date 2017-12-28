Dan Rattiner the Critic: Five Hamptons Reviews from 2017

by Scoop Team

Everyone’s a critic nowadays. But not everyone has a mouthpiece quite like Dan Rattiner. Here are some of our favorite reviews Dan wrote in 2017.

Dan reviews The Dark Files, a two-hour special on History channel that he hoped would uncover the secrets of Camp Hero in Montauk.

On July 21, Dan was a judge at Dan’s GrillHampton, where he sampled 19 dishes in a culinary contest like no other.

The hottest spot this summer had to have been EMP Summer House, a pop-up of Manhattan’s Eleven Madison Park.

Once, Dan thought it would be a good idea to become an Uber driver. That way he would have a captive audience for his myriad Hamptons stories. Here, he reviewed the process. Spoiler: he’s still writing three stories a week, not swimming in a pool of Uber money.