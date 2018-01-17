A Cut Above: Try Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Steak

by Dan's Best of the Best

Sometimes nothing satisfies more than a nice, juicy steak. Lucky for us, Hamptons and North Fork restaurants know how to make brilliant beef!

Last year, our readers voted for their favorite steaks in our annual Dan’s Beast of the Best competition, and the four winners on each of the Twin Forks prove they’re hip to what’s happening on local plates. So dig in to our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners list for the best Steak in the Hamptons and North Fork and see if you agree. Try one or try them all!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

1 North Steakhouse

322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Gold

Bobby Van’s

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com

Silver

The Palm

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton

Bronze

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Tweed’s

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold

Cliff’s Elbow Room

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-732-3292, cliffselbowroom.com

Silver

A Touch of Venice

28350 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Bronze

Old Fields

318 Wynn Lane, Port Jefferson

631-331-9200, of1956.com/old-fields-port-jefferson