A Cut Above: Try Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Steak
Photo: Maksim Toome/123RF
January 17, 2018 by Dan's Best of the Best

Sometimes nothing satisfies more than a nice, juicy steak. Lucky for us, Hamptons and North Fork restaurants know how to make brilliant beef!

Last year, our readers voted for their favorite steaks in our annual Dan’s Beast of the Best competition, and the four winners on each of the Twin Forks prove they’re hip to what’s happening on local plates. So dig in to our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 winners list for the best Steak in the Hamptons and North Fork and see if you agree. Try one or try them all!

Find more Dan’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and check out all our 2017 winners here.

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
1 North Steakhouse
322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Gold
Bobby Van’s
2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com

Silver
The Palm
94 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton

Bronze
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Tweed’s
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold
Cliff’s Elbow Room
1549 Main Road, Jamesport
631-732-3292, cliffselbowroom.com

Silver
A Touch of Venice
28350 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

Bronze
Old Fields
318 Wynn Lane, Port Jefferson
631-331-9200, of1956.com/old-fields-port-jefferson

